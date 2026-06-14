Janel Parish Is Happy Boyfriend, Sasha Farber, Has Never Seen ‘Pretty Little Liars’

Sasha Farber has admitted to People that he has never watched his girlfriend in “Pretty Little Liars,” the show that made Janel Parrish famous.

The Dancing With the Stars pro said that he has never seen one episode of the teen series, which co-starred Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 33rd Race to Erase MS Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on June 5. The pair had previously hard-launched their romance on an April 27 Instagram post.

“We were friends for years,” Parrish told Us Weekly. “I did the show and he was my buddy Sash for a very long time, and then we reconnected and here we are.”

How Janel Parrish Feels About Sasha Farber Never Watching Pretty Little Liars

Getty Ashley Benson, Keegan Allen, Sasha Pieterse, Troian Bellisario, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish and Shay Mitchell, winner of Choice TV Show: Drama for “Pretty Little Liars,” attend the Teen Choice Awards 2013.

Janel Parrish isn’t upset that her boyfriend, Sasha Farber, hasn’t seen one of her most notable roles. In the show, Janel played Mona Vanderwaal, a smart outcast who terrorises the popular girls. In fact, she is relieved he’s never witnessed her anti-villain character in action.

“I think if I want to keep him as my boyfriend, he probably should never see it,” she joked. “I got to have him keep looking at me in a loving way and not see me in that light,”

“Well, we’re going to watch it. We’ll watch it. We’ll watch it in years to come,” the dancer promised. “We’ll be like, ‘Look, there’s Mom.’ “

While he hasn’t seen Janel in the highs and lows of the seven seasons of “Pretty Little Liars”, he has watched some of her other projects.

He called her role in Hallmark’s 2021 “Christmas is Canceled” “Funn” and told the outlet: “This is before we were together and I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder, I should text her.’ “

Sasha added: “I was like, ‘Oh, you know what? I’m going to text her.’ And then didn’t and then, a year later, look at that.”

“Pretty Little Liars” ran from 2010 until 2017 and lasted 160 episodes over seven seasons. The show focused on a group of friends trying to find Alison, played by Sasha Pieterse, who went missing from their small town.

Inside Sasha Faber and Janel Parish’s Romance

Getty Janel Parrish, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Armstrong attend the 33rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 05, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Janel and Sasha met in 2014 when she was a competitor on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2014. In season 19, she paired up with Val Chmerkovskiy, finishing in third place. Sasha was a dancer in the troupe that year and had an on/off relationship with fellow pro Emma Slater.

Farber proposed to Slater DWTS in October 2016. The couple wed in 2018 before splitting in 2023, but stayed friendly.

Janel and Sasha first sparked romance rumours when the Hallmark actress appeared in a clip posted to his Instagram, where the duo danced together in a parking lot. Days later, Parrish confirmed her separation from her husband, Chris Long, after eight years of marriage.

What Have Sasha Farber and Janel Parris Said About Each Other?

Early this month, the pair made their romance red carpet official, and they could not stop gushing about each other.

“She is so sweet, down to earth, so loving, so real, and I just feel so much support coming from her side,” Sasha told Us Weekly. “She’s just so supportive and wonderful. She loves animals, she loves dogs [and] she loves everyone who she meets.”

He continued to hype up his girlfriend, “They always leave with a smile on their face, and I feel like no matter what day I’m having, I know when I see Janel, this is where I’m meant to be.”

The duo have not said how they reconnected, but just that they found each other amid their mutual divorces. “You never know where life is going to take you. Reconnecting with Sasha has shown me a new kind of love and happiness that I didn’t know existed,” she said at their recent red carpet appearance.

“I think that those are some of the most beautiful and exciting things in life, and sometimes it’s the most unexpected things that can be the most beautiful things.”