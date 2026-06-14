Simone Biles Enjoys Romantic ‘Baecation’ With Husband Jonathan Owens Days After Health Scare

Simone Biles is extending her recovery with a self-described “baecation.”

“Us Weekly” reported that the Olympic medalist escaped to a relaxing getaway with her husband, Jonathan Owens. On her Instagram Stories, Biles wrote, “A baecation is needed” with a photo of her and Owens’ designer luggage along with watches and pearl-with-silver metal jewelry. She also posted a selfie with Owens at an undisclosed location, as well as a picture of “a teal-colored ocean” with the caption, “Do not disturb, please & thank you.”

Simone Biles’ Road to Recovery

Biles’ baecation appears to be much-needed for the “DWTS” performer. On June 6, she revealed that she had endured a harrowing health scare. As reported by “PEOPLE,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. this was one, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy [Indianapolis] for practices. I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers. loooovveeee y’all.”

She also shared a few related Instagram stories during her home recovery, including one showing her in bed with her dogs, Lilo and Rambo. The caption included an image of her resting heart rate at 126 bpm.

Simone Biles’ Health in Retrospect

Simone Biles has been transparent about her health in the past, while also maintaining clear boundaries with her fans. In 2025, she spoke about the cosmetic surgeries she underwent, and that same year discussed with “L’Equipe” the three days of “aches and pains” she experienced after competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. As reported by “TODAY,” Biles recalled, “I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days.”

In 2021, the celebrated gymnast also talked with NBC’s Mike Tirico about her encounter with “the twisties” during the Tokyo Olympics that year. The “twisties,” as described by “The Cleveland Clinic,” is “a mental block that creates a dangerous disconnect between the mind and body while gymnasts are airborne.”

“After prelims, we went into practice the next morning, and then that’s when it started happening. Just completely random. I went to do a floor pass, and I just got lost in the air. I was like, ‘Ok, it was a fluke.’ Didn’t do anymore.” Biles remembered that the next day, during practice before the team final, she couldn’t “get a sense” of where she was in the air. After her brief time competing in the Tokyo Olympics team final, she chose to support her teammates from the sidelines. Biles said, “I knew it was going to be the best option for myself and for the team if we wanted to medal.”

Wishing Simone Biles All The Best

Things appear to be looking brighter for Simone Biles as she takes much-needed time to rest and rejuvenate with her partner. In due time, when she is ready, the iconic athlete will share more about her health and experiences.