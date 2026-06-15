‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Her Daughters’ Adorable Reaction to Meeting Their New Baby Brother (VIDEO)

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, just welcomed their third child into the world. Hayes Duff Cusick joins his older sisters, Sage, 5, and June, 3.

With three small children at home, the Cusicks will have their hands full. But for now, they’re relishing the moment their daughters met the new baby.

See the adorable video Lindsay Arnold shared online and how fans reacted to the family’s perfect moment.

Lindsay Arnold’s Daughters Immediately Fell in Love With the New Baby

It’s been quite an exciting summer for Lindsay Arnold’s family so far. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro recently revealed that her girls were starting tennis lessons. And now, they have a little brother at home.

Sage and June spent time with family while their parents were at the hospital, preparing for the new baby’s arrival. The girls couldn’t wait to meet Hayes, so Lindsay made sure to capture the precious moment on video.

“A moment we will never forget 🥹🩵” the dancer captioned an Instagram video, revealing her daughters meeting their new baby brother.

In the clip, Sage and June climb into the hospital bed with their mother and beg to meet the baby. The girls take turns holding their new brother and fawning over his tiny fingers and toes. Toward the end of the video, Sage gives Hayes a gentle kiss on the head.

Viewers went wild for the sweet video, absolutely adoring the girls’ reaction to the new baby.

“Actually crying this is the sweeest thing🥹🥹🥹” Lindsay’s younger sister, Jensen, wrote in the comments.

“Lindsay, I’m CRYING,” a fan added. “Their reactions are the SWEETEST and so PRECIOUS. They’re going to be the best big sisters ever. Hayes will be the most loved and protected little brother. 🥹🩷🩷🩵”

“Baby boy is so loved. The girls love their baby brother so much 💙💙💙💙” another Instagram user wrote.

The Family Formally Introduced Baby Hayes to the World

On the morning of June 10, Sam Cusick and Lindsay Arnold became the parents of a healthy son.

“Hayes Duff Cusick 🩵 our son blessed our lives forever on 6/10/26 at 8:01am🫶🏻 7lbs 18.5in of pure heaven and we feel so beyond grateful that he is ours 🥹 Middle name twins with his grandpa Joshua Duff Arnold🥹” Lindsay captioned the Instagram post, formally introducing her son to the world. She attached several sweet photos of the baby yawning in his blue-and-white pajamas.

The 32-year-old revealed that they were able to bring him home after a few days in the hospital. Now, the family is adjusting to having a newborn in the house.

Fans wish the Cusicks all the best and can’t wait to see more photos of the children together.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off this fall on ABC. Fans can tune in to “The Next Pro” starting on Monday, July 13, on the network. It’s extremely unlikely that Lindsay Arnold will compete this year, but fans look forward to seeing her in the audience, cheering on her sister, Rylee.