Rumer Willis’ Stepmom Gives a Surprising New Update On Her Dad Bruce Willis: How He Was Able to Keep His Memory

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis appeared on “The Bossticks,” a lifestyle and business podcast, and surprisingly revealed the “Die Hard” star has been able to retain his memory amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia. In the interview, she explained why that’s possible.

The 47-year-old shared that Bruce, who was officially diagnosed with FTD in early 2023, has a variant of the condition that affects the portion of his brain responsible for language, but not the part that controls memory. She said this is why Bruce still remembers and recognizes his family.

That family includes Emma and the two daughters he shares with her who are 12 and 14, along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

Back in 2020, Demi shared a photo of several members of the family having a “family book club” while quarantining for COVID-19.

Unlike Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, Emma says the form Bruce has affects everyday functioning, language, executive decision making, and comprehension.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Recalls the Moment He Was Diagnosed: ‘Unsupported’

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In another portion of the podcast, Emma flashed back to the jarring moment she and the “Pulp Fiction” star heard his diagnosis. “We walked out of that appointment with no hope, no roadmap, nothing. Just told to check back in in a couple of months.”

She went on, “We were sent on our way. I realized really quickly how unsupported we were, the next caregiver would be, and I had to go and sort of figure this all out on my own.” This struggle was part of what insired her to write her 2025 book, “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.”

Emma said although “you don’t know what’s gonna come next,” educating herself on the disease has helped “settle my nervous system” as she tries to stay “a couple steps ahead.”

She also opened up about navigating the grief of mourning someone who is still alive. She said, “You are grieving different losses all the time.”

Emma said now, Bruce is unaware of his condition. “I’m happy that he’s in his own, you know, world of not knowing.”

What Causes Frontotemporal Dementia?

On the podcast, Emma said she’s learned a few facts about where frontotemporal dementia comes from, mainly that it’s root cause can’t often be determined. She said she’s discovered that genetics can play a part, but for 70% of cases, “it’s a sporadic form which means it could just happen and we don’t know why.” She added, “It could be environmental.”

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