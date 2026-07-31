Elsa Pataky Shares Sizzling Bikini Photos From Glamorous Yacht Day

Elsa Pataky is making the most of summer. The actress shared a series of bikini photos from a luxury yacht on Instagram, giving fans a look at a relaxing day on the water. She kept the caption simple, writing, “Summer vibes!” while tagging De Antonio Yachts. The post follows another celebrity update featuring Katherine Schwarzenegger’s bikini look.

Elsa Pataky Enjoys a Day on the Water

The six-photo carousel captured several moments from the outing. In the opening image, Elsa Pataky relaxed on the back of the yacht while wearing a tiny green bikini. The bright sunshine and calm water set the tone for the rest of the post.

Other photos showed the actress in a blue and white bikini as she enjoyed the day at sea. One image featured her at the helm of the yacht. Another showed her laughing in the water, and the last had her diving into the ocean from the boat.

The carousel also included a glimpse of others enjoying the trip, including a young boy fishing from the back of the yacht. Her brief caption, “Summer vibes!”, matched the relaxed atmosphere shown throughout the post. By tagging De Antonio Yachts, she also highlighted the luxury setting for the getaway.

Elsa Pataky’s Post Follows Byron Bay Property News

The Instagram update comes soon after fresh attention turned to the home Elsa Pataky shares with husband Chris Hemsworth.

As reported by the Daily Mail, new aerial photos revealed the couple recently added a championship-style tennis court to their sprawling Byron Bay estate. Planning documents cited by the publication estimated the project cost at almost $150,000.

The same report said the property also appears to include a purpose-built dirt bike track. Those additions join an already impressive list of features, including a 50-meter infinity pool, gym, bowling alley, games room, spa, and extensive outdoor entertaining spaces.

According to the Daily Mail, property experts believe the estate could now be worth more than $75 million if it were ever placed on the market.

The latest images also suggested the home has been refreshed after earlier aerial photos from 2025 showed signs of wear from the coastal climate.

Why Australia Became Home

The yacht photos also reflect the outdoor lifestyle Elsa Pataky has often spoken about enjoying since moving to Australia.

According to an earlier Daily Mail report, the actress previously explained that she and Chris Hemsworth wanted to leave Los Angeles behind because the constant focus on work had become “suffocating.” She said Byron Bay offered a different pace of life and a better environment for raising their three children.

Chris Hemsworth shared similar thoughts in a 2020 interview with Modern Luxury. He said he loves acting but felt being surrounded by the industry all the time could become “a bit suffocating.”

For Elsa Pataky, that lifestyle continues to shine through in moments like her latest Instagram update. From relaxing on a luxury yacht to enjoying time in the ocean, the actress gave followers another glimpse of the coastal life she has embraced. Similar bikini moments from stars like Kylie Minogue have also captured attention as celebrities share their summer escapes. Judging by the response to her “Summer vibes!” post, Elsa Pataky’s sun-soaked adventures remain just as popular with fans as ever.