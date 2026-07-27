Katherine Schwarzenegger Wears Pink Bikini in Rare Chris Pratt Family Photos

Katherine Schwarzenegger is soaking up the summer sun. The actress and author gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life after sharing a collection of vacation photos on Instagram. The carousel featured a stylish pink bikini selfie alongside relaxed moments with husband Chris Pratt and their children, as stars like Kylie Minogue also embrace the season’s sunny style.

According to Hello!, the bestselling author kept the caption short, writing simply, “We’re summering.” The 10-photo collection documented a slower pace of life, with beach outings, nature walks and quiet family moments.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Chic Summer Style

One of the standout images showed Katherine Schwarzenegger posing in front of a mirror wearing a pale pink bikini beneath a matching oversized shirt, which she left unbuttoned. She completed the look with a wide-brimmed straw hat, slim black sunglasses and her signature red manicure.

Another selfie offered a different take on her summer wardrobe. Katherine Schwarzenegger smiled for the camera in a cherry-print pink T-shirt, paired with bright red cat-eye sunglasses and a floppy sun hat as she enjoyed the sunshine.

The simple outfits matched the relaxed mood of the post. Rather than polished vacation portraits, the carousel captured everyday moments from the family’s summer together.

A Rare Family Album

The rest of the carousel focused on family life. One photo showed Chris Pratt standing on the beach while holding the couple’s youngest child, who faced away from the camera.

Another image captured two young children walking down a shaded nature trail. Both wore sun hats as they explored the peaceful surroundings together.

The family also appeared to be enjoying plenty of time outdoors. One photo showed a baby sitting at the shallow edge of a pool in a bright yellow swimsuit and matching hat, while another featured Chris Pratt smiling beneath a lemon tree.

Elsewhere, Katherine Schwarzenegger included a towering sunflower growing outside, a side-profile photo of one of the children with a small ponytail, and a baby wearing a purple-and-white checkered outfit while being carried by an adult. The final image shifted indoors, showing a vase of fresh flowers displayed on a table in front of a fireplace.

According to Hello!, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris are parents to daughters five-year-old Lyla and three-year-old Eloise, as well as their son Ford, who was born in November 2024. Chris is also father to 12-year-old Jack, whom he shares with former wife Anna Faris.

The Couple Keeps Their Children Mostly Private

Although Katherine Schwarzenegger regularly shares glimpses of family life, she rarely posts clear photos of her children’s faces. In the latest carousel, most of the children were photographed from behind, from the side or at a distance, allowing fans to enjoy the family update while maintaining their privacy.

In 2024, Katherine Schwarzenegger – who appeared with her husband on the Netflix show “Get Organized with The Home Edit” – opened up about becoming a stepmother during an appearance on the “Parenting & You With Dr. Shefali” podcast. According to Hello!’s earlier interview coverage, she said working with a step-parenting coach had been “incredibly helpful.”

She also explained that “step-parenting, like parenting, has no handbook.” Katherine Schwarzenegger added that the role can be “extra confusing” because it comes with many responsibilities while remaining different from traditional parenting. Like Emily Ratajkowski, who has recently shared a rare glimpse into her bond with her son, Katherine continues to balance public moments with family privacy.