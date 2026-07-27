David Beckham’s $72 Million Miami Mansion is Spectacular in Photos

David Beckham was once best known as one of the most successful and popular soccer players in the world. His stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, and Paris Saint-Germain made him a household name.

Now recognized as one of the wealthiest sports stars, he is a joint owner of Inter Miami and a cultural icon, with his family brand continuing to grow.

The Beckhams have never been shy about sharing photos and videos of their various homes online, but an Instagram post from the Luxury brand gives everyone a look at their multi-million dollar Florida home.

The Beckhams Purchased the $72 Million Mansion in 2024

David and his wife Victoria purchased the Miami residence in 2024. Located in the affluent waterfront community of North Bay Road in Miami Beach, Florida, it acts as the family’s home base in Miami. David understandably spends a lot of time in the area as one of the owners of the Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF.

Originally on the market for $80 million, the Beckham family ultimately paid $72.5 million for the mansion in 2024. With almost 15,000 square feet of built space, it is a large and luxurious home that has 124 feet of waterfront on Biscayne Bay, with the added ability to moor yachts up to 130 feet in length.

There are also a total of nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and four powder rooms, alongside an infinity-edge pool, a rooftop entertainment deck, and several reflecting pools for tranquil relaxation. Additionally, the mansion is equipped with private gyms and spas, a home cinema setup, and a garage with a built-in car lift.

Designed by the architects at Choeff Levy Fischman and decorated by interior designers Antrobus Design Collective, the entire property is outfitted with white and black furnishings. The family previously sold a Miami penthouse for $24.6 million earlier this year.

David Beckham Working on ‘Fortnite’ Character That is Coming Soon

This month, the sports superstar also revealed that he was working on his very own “Fortnite” character that will be available for players to download in the near future. This marks another major cultural milestone for the former soccer player, who was also knighted by King Charles II at the start of 2026.

His collaboration with Epic Games’ “Fortnite” comes amid a growing list of deals and brand endorsement that Beckham has with a number of major companies, including the likes of Adidas, Boss, Lay’s, Verizon, SharkNinja, Tudor, Lenovo, and Bank of America.

In an Instagram post revealing the news, Beckham can be seen seemingly working on artwork for the character, which shows him wearing a suit alongside his iconic England kit bearing the number seven.

In an accompanying video, Beckham walks in front of a mirror while the reflection is of his in-game character dressed in a suit emblazoned with the Inter Miami crest. Beckham can be heard on the phone saying, “Yeah, two outfits is great. Thanks, mate.” This suggests his model will have two distinct skins.