Is There a New Ethan Lovett in Port Charles? Here’s What We Know

Loyal “General Hospital” fans were surprised when Ethan Lovett appeared looking a little different in Port Charles. After speculation began swirling about the legacy character’s sudden new look, viewers quickly took to social media to share their reactions. Read on for everything we know about Ethan’s latest appearance.

Nathan Dean Quietly Exited ‘General Hospital’ After Returning as Ethan Lovett

Nathan Dean returned to Port Charles as Ethan Lovett, the son of Luke Spencer and Holly Sutton, in April 2026. Dean had previously portrayed the legacy soap character from 2009 to 2012 before making a series of special guest appearances in 2013, 2015, and 2020.

On July 24, 2026, however, Dean was no longer listed among the contracted cast in the closing credits, signaling another change for the fan-favorite character.

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson addressed the unexpected casting news on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, where fans quickly shared their disappointment.

“This show is a mess. What are they doing?!?” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “This is very upsetting. Why? He is such a great actor.”

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A third fan added, “Idk WHAT ARE U DOING GH ITS CRAZY WE LOVE Ethan n the actor.”

Others questioned the show’s recent casting decisions altogether.

“What the hell are you doing?! Writing off Ethan? Writing off Spinelli, James, and Georgie because you won’t recast Maxie? Actress Jen Lilley was amazing at playing Maxie years ago. Pls get her back and bring the family back,” one viewer wrote.

Nathan Dean made his final appearance as Ethan Lovett on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Preferred Nathan Dean as Ethan Lovett

Just days after Dean’s departure, a new actor stepped into the role. In a surprising twist, Christian Howard made his debut as Ethan Lovett on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The casting news was also shared on the Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson wrote, “RECAST SHOCKER!! One-Time Jean Claude Van Damme Stand-In Christian Howard Is The NEW Ethan Lovett. Daytime newcomer Howard is a UK native best known for his work as Ken Masters in several live-action STREET FIGHTER flicks.”

Many fans admitted they weren’t ready to see anyone other than Dean in the role.

“WTH!?! Bring Nathan Dean back. He’s the only Ethan I want to see. This guy looks like a mix between Cody and Chase,” one fan wrote.

Another asked, “What is going on at GH?! Have the producers lost their freaking minds?! We love the original Ethan!”

One viewer commented, “I don’t get it. You have these actors doing an amazing job and the plot is getting good, then they replace them. I’m sure this guy is a great actor, but he doesn’t look like a player. He looks more serious, more stiff than laid back. We want the real Ethan back. He was fun to watch.”

Others felt Howard simply didn’t match Ethan’s established personality.

“He looks a little too preppy to be Nathan. Nathan has more of a bohemian/con man vibe,” one fan wrote.

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Another joked, “It’s like they pasted Chase’s face on Cody’s head.”

Not everyone opposed the recast, however. Some viewers said they were willing to give Howard an opportunity to make the role his own.

“I’ll give him a chance. Every actor stepping into an established role has to find his footing with it and make it their own. It takes a while for us viewers to get used to a new face and mannerisms,” one fan shared.

Another viewer admitted, “I’m glad this one doesn’t talk like the other one.”

Others acknowledged that Dean’s return may have always been intended to be temporary.

“Honestly I was only excited about the character’s return because it was the original actor. Good luck to Ethan’s new portrayer though,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Aww man, yeah I remember his return would be short since he was only coming in to pay tribute to Anthony Geary. I sure wish they could have convinced him to stay.”

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A third viewer added, “He originally came back as a tribute to Anthony Geary. It was supposed to be temporary. So I guess they couldn’t get him to sign a contract?? Hoping new Ethan will be great.”

Other Fans Questioned Why Ethan Was Recast but Maxie Wasn’t

While many fans focused on Howard’s debut, others used the casting announcement to question why producers moved so quickly to recast Ethan while Maxie Jones has remained off-screen since Kirsten Storms stepped away from the role for personal reasons.

“So they can recast Ethan but can’t recast Maxie!!! Smh!” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “They recast Ethan but not Maxie? Make this make sense….”

One fan commented, “So they can’t recast Maxie and keep Spinelli, but they can recast Ethan out of the blue??”

Another simply wrote, “Omg you guys recast Ethan but couldn’t recast Maxie?”

Whether fans embrace Christian Howard as Ethan Lovett or continue hoping Nathan Dean returns someday, the sudden recast has sparked plenty of debate among “General Hospital” viewers.

While some are willing to give Howard a chance to make the role his own, others remain frustrated by the timing of the casting change and continue questioning the show’s recent recasting decisions. As Ethan settles back into life in Port Charles with a new face, fans will be watching closely to see how the new chapter unfolds.