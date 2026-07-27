‘Dancing With The Stars’ Reveals Start Date For 2026 Season & Premiere Details

Dancing with the Stars will be back so soon!

The popular competition show announced that the 2026 season will kick off on Tuesday, September 15, live on ABC & Disney+. And it will be a special TWO-NIGHT premiere with another show on Wednesday!

So far, four celebrities have been confirmed for the new season, including Bravo’s Summer House star Ciara Miller, Love Island and Traitors finalist Maura Higgins, Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olsen, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Reactions Pour In Following News About New Season

Many past and present Dancing with the Stars faces reacted to the news, with one of the top comments coming from pro dancer Ezra Sosa.

“but like am i employed,” he joked, with numerous fans replying to the comment saying “YOU BETTER BE.”

“Sat & ready! 🔥,” Elaine Hendrix, one of last season’s finalists, posted.

“AHHHHHHHH,” Whitney Leavitt, another contestant from last season, commented.

“LET’S GOOO 🕺,” the official Hulu account shared.

And many fans had similar reactions.

“HERE WE GO 🙌❤️🔥 BEST TIME OF THE YEAR,” one fan stated.

“WE ARE SO READY!!! 🔥👏❤️,” another fan expressed.

“TWO NIGHTS?! LOCKED IN,” a fan said.

Ciara Miller Reveals How She’s Preparing For ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Ciara Miller attends the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The United Theater on Broadway on May 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It’s been an eventful year for Miller so far, as she was wrapped up in a ton of drama involving two of her former cast members from Bravo’s Summer House. Specifically, it was revealed that her best friend, Amanda Batula, is dating her ex-boyfriend, West Wilson, following her seperation from their other cast member, Kyle Cooke. And the two had a contentious confrontation at the reunion for last season.

But she’s ready to put that in the past and is taking advantage of her new opportunities. Miller was one of the hosts of Love Island USA: Aftersun this past summer and is now gearing up for Dancing with the Stars.

If I’ve learned anything from Love Island and Kenzie, it’s [that] I need to stretch more,” Ciara joked when speaking with US Weekly. “You release a lot of tension from your hips, so I’m taking her advice and pivoting that into my Dancing With the Stars prep.”

“I want to be as flexible as I can for this, and obviously don’t want to be carried out on a stretcher when practice starts,” she added. “So I’m trying to prep now. I’ve got my work cut out for me. It’s going to be an intense few months or however long I’m there, but obviously I’m going with the intention of giving it my all and to not go home within the first week.”

And with that, she’s reached out to a fellow Bravo star who was on the hit show in Season 2. That’s none other than former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna.

“Lisa Rinna was like, ‘It’s gonna be the best experience of your life.’ I saw her in Cannes for the Amfar Gala, and she was like, ‘It’s going to change your life,’” Miller said. “I was like, ‘I am so freaking excited, and I’m open to the experience.’ I’m ready. I’m so competitive, so I’m trying to ease myself into the mindset. I’m just ready to also have fun as well.”