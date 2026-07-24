Jackson Olson Hilariously Defends Himself Against ‘Unfair Advantage’ Claims Before ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In May, “Dancing With the Stars” announced that Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson would officially be joining the ballroom as a contestant on season 35. Olson will be battling it out on the dance floor among reality stars Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” star Guillermo Rodriguez, with the rest of the cast and pros announced on September 2.

However, Olson has been seeing a wave of criticism after he was announced as a contestant, with some stating that he has an “unfair advantage” because he is a part of a baseball team known for their choreographed dances.

Jackson Olson Jokes About Supposed ‘Unfair Advantage’ on DWTS

In a new Instagram post, Jackson Olson defended himself against critics with a playful montage of his dance moves during his baseball games, proving that “Dancing With the Stars” might actually be helping him when he returns to the team.

In the video, Olson is seen having a pretend conversation with someone who first shares, “Jackson we are so excited to watch you on ‘Dancing With the Stars!” Olson replies, ” Aw thank you so much.”

But then the same person asks, “But you kinda have an unfair advantage,” adding, “Well you play for a dancing baseball team … you’re already a dancer.”

The clip then shows a montage of Olson dancing with the Savannah Bananas, featuring him doing his best at choreographed routines, spinning around, and even twerking on the field, all while poking fun at himself and suggesting his dance moves may not be as impressive as critics think.

“Yeah so the first rehearsal will be interesting 😭,” he captioned the hilarious video.

Fans Defend Olson Against Critics

Olson’s post garnered a lot of love and support from his Savannah Bananas fans, who shared that his baseball team’s dance routines are nothing compared to training for the ballroom.

“Ballroom is different. You don’t do ballroom at your games. 😂,” a fan pointed out. “But can we just appreciate that Jackson gives 110% in whatever viral dance he does?🤭” another fan said.

“Yes, ballroom is a different style of dancing but you put your heart & soul into every single choreographed dance for the bananas and I have no doubt you will do the same for your DWTS dances!❤️” A person also wrote.

“Okay, but imagine your dance moves AFTER you come back from DWTS 😏,” a comment read.

Since his casting announcement, Olson has shared several Instagram posts about being a part of season 35.

In June, he shared a video of himself with a caption that read, “Jackson you look happier,” to which he replied, “Thanks, I’m going to Disney with my girlfriend this week, I’m gonna be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and we play in front of 90,000 people tonight.”

“If you told me 10 months ago that this would be my life I’d call you crazy… so thankful for all of it and all of you🥹,” he wrote.

The very next month, he joked in an Instagram post that he “can sleep next year 🤷🏼‍♂️” as he balances work with DWTS.