Sean Lowe Shares ‘Life Update’ & Adjusting to a ‘New Normal’ After 8-Year-Old Son’s Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

Former “The Bachelor” lead Sean Lowe is giving fans a “little life update” after his wife Catherine Giudici shared devastating news of their 8-year-old son Isaiah’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 21.

In her post, Giudici shared that there had been “a lot of tears, pain and confusion” as their son and family navigate this “new normal.” However, she shared that Isaiah has not lost “his playful spirit,” calling him “my new hero.”

Sean Lowe Updates Fans on 8-Year-Old Son’s Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

Sean Lowe spoke out about the recent news of his 8-year-old son Isaiah’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis in a new Instagram post, sharing how he and his family are now navigating something that they never expected but “are getting through it.”

“That’s been a lot to process,” Lowe said. The father of three then shared the story of how they discovered Isaiah was living with Type 1 diabetes after his wife, Catherine Giudici, took their children to the pediatrician for a routine checkup. However, after doctors noticed Isaiah had lost a significant amount of weight and learned that he frequently urinated, they ran glucose tests and urged the family to take Isaiah to the hospital.

“So we were there Tuesday through Friday, and it was a lot,” Lowe continued, adding that their son “didn’t show any symptoms.” “And the next thing he knows, he’s getting blood tests and shots every two hours, which of course he hates as an 8-year-old,” Lowe went on.

“As a parent, it was incredibly difficult to watch him basically scream for help,” Lowe said of his son being fearful of shots.

Lowe said that the family is “getting through it,” despite Isaiah requiring “5 shots a day.” He also spoke about his son’s new lifestyle that he hopes he gets adjusted to.

“The hardest part, outside of that, is just kind of the acknowledgement that his freedom to snack as he pleases or go to a friend’s house and have lunch, like, he can’t do that anymore,” said Lowe. “We have to stay on top of his carbs and insulin and all that stuff. But what we keep being told over and over again is it will become normal. It’s the new normal, and he’s doing great. Hates the shots, but as soon as he gets the shot, he’s back to his old tricks.”

Lowe also thanked fans who shared their own stories of living with Type 1 diabetes and having children who were also diagnosed, making both Lowe and Giudici hopefully understand that they are not alone in this.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Lowe shared a video of how his son was doing since coming home from the hospital. In the clip, Isaiah plays with a hose near the family’s pool, clearly showing that he hasn’t been affected by his diagnosis.

“Testing that whole “laughter is the best medicine” theory,” Lowe captioned the video.

Lowe’s Wife Catherine Giudici Shares Photos & Videos of Isaiah’s 4-Day Hospital Stay

Giudici first shared the news of their son’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis on Instagram on July 21. The former “The Bachelor” star shared a carousel of snapshots of Isaiah’s four-day stay at the children’s hospital.

Photos showed Isaiah playing with toys as he sat on a hospital bed, meeting with other children and doctors as he learned about his diagnosis, posing for photos as his two siblings visited him, and spending time with mom and dad. The last video of Giudici’s carousel showed Isaiah FaceTiming his brother, sharing the good news that he was able to go home.

“This tough boy has endured countless injections, four days away from his home and a lifestyle and routine that feels very very foreign. He’s done all this without losing his playful spirit and a joy that doesn’t make sense. A lot of tears, pain and confusion too, but he has been a trooper, no question about it,” Giudici wrote.

“Isaiah is my new hero and I am so proud to be his mama. Prayers for him, his siblings and his parents are welcomed as we navigate this new normal. ❤️” She added.