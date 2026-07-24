‘Big Brother’ 28 Live Feeds: New HOH Rethinks Week 3 Strategy After Thursday’s Eviction

Thursday night’s episode ended with Rome Seymour’s eviction. However, the biggest developments came after the cameras returned to the “Big Brother” 28 live feeds. A new Head of Household was crowned. Early nomination plans took shape and several strategic conversations immediately reshaped the direction of Week 3.

During the July 24 live feed update on Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP), Taran Armstrong and Pooya Zand Vakili recapped the overnight gameplay. They explained how one key conversation changed the new Head of Household’s plans before nominations were even set.

Kamu Wins Head of Household

Kamu won the first Head of Household competition following Rome’s eviction. This gave one of the house’s most methodical players control of the game. According to Armstrong, Kamu has consistently approached the season with a steady strategy. This makes him one of the least likely players to make an emotional or unpredictable move.

His initial plan reflected that approach.

Kamu intended to nominate Mallory, Jason and Lala. Jason and Mallory were viewed as the primary eviction targets. Armstrong noted that the nominations made sense because Kamu has working relationships with much of the house. Also, he had little reason to create unnecessary enemies this early in the game.

Drew Changes the Plan

The night’s biggest strategic shift came during Kamu’s one-on-one conversation with Drew.

Rather than placing Jason on the block immediately, Drew suggested saving him for a potential backdoor move. With this strategy, Jason could become the replacement nominee if the Power of Veto were used. Meanwhile, Mallory would have another opportunity to remain in the game.

Armstrong said Drew was the only houseguest who successfully convinced Kamu to rethink his original strategy. By the end of their conversation, Kamu had adopted the new plan. This left Lyric, Lala and Mallory as the expected initial nominees while Jason became the intended backdoor target.

The conversation also highlighted Drew’s growing influence. Armstrong noted that Kamu repeatedly credited Drew for proposing the revised strategy instead of presenting it as his own idea. This move could reduce attention on Kamu while increasing suspicion that Drew is becoming one of the house’s most influential strategic players.

Angela Pushes for a Different Target

Not everyone agreed with Kamu’s approach.

According to the RHAP update, Angela spent much of the evening advocating for Taylor to become the real target. She argued that Taylor’s improving social game and strong relationships made her a dangerous long-term threat. This was despite Kamu viewing her as an ally.

Devens did not support the idea. Instead, he backed Kamu’s original priorities and agreed that Jason and Mallory remained the bigger concerns. Armstrong questioned the logic behind targeting Taylor so early, especially when she has maintained positive relationships with several alliance members.

CBS Taylor Brown on ‘Big Brother 28’

Week 3 Is Already Taking Shape

While Thursday’s eviction itself unfolded largely as expected, the overnight conversations suggested the game could become far more complicated before nominations are finalized.

Lyric appears to have avoided becoming an immediate target, although Armstrong noted she is still the most likely replacement nominee if the veto is used. Meanwhile, Kamu’s willingness to adjust his strategy after talking with Drew demonstrated that even one of the house’s most consistent players is willing to adapt. This happens when presented with a stronger plan.

With nominations still ahead and multiple alliances pushing different agendas, Week 3 is already proving more fluid than it first appeared. The coming veto competition could determine whether Kamu follows through with his new backdoor strategy or is forced to adjust his plans once again.