Who Wins HOH on ‘Big Brother’ Tonight?

The race for the second Head of Household of “Big Brother 28” is officially underway, but fans will have to wait a little longer for the next episode on Sunday to learn who claimed power. But, The “Big Brother” Live Feeds always are ahead of the game.

The following article contains spoilers from the “Big Brother” Live Feeds available on Paramount+.

Thursday night’s live eviction ended before the Week 2 Head of Household competition concluded, leaving viewers and live feed watchers waiting for the results. This article will be updated once a winner is crowned. The competition follows a dramatic first live eviction that completely reshaped the game after the debut of the BB Blockbuster twist. Fans are excited to see what houseguest becomes second HOH following Dee’s first reign.

Ashley Trail Becomes the First Houseguest Evicted

Ashley Trail became the first contestant evicted from “Big Brother 28” during the July 16 live episode.

After surviving a chaotic opening week, Ashley and Taylor Brown entered the live vote as the final two nominees. The house ultimately voted unanimously, sending Ashley home by a 14-0 vote and making her the first eviction of the summer.

The unanimous result came after several days of campaigning, alliance-building and strategic conversations that kept the house guessing where the votes would ultimately land.

With Ashley’s departure, only 14 houseguests remain in the competition as the game officially enters its second week.

Yash Patel Secured Safety by Winning the BB Blockbuster

Before the eviction vote took place, the season’s newest twist dramatically changed the nomination block.

Ashley Trail, Taylor Brown and Yash Patel competed in the first-ever BB Blockbuster competition, titled “Do Over,” with one final opportunity to escape eviction.

Yash won the competition, removing himself from the block moments before the live vote. His victory left Ashley and Taylor as the final nominees, forcing the house to choose between the two.

The BB Blockbuster added another unpredictable layer to the game by giving nominees one last chance to save themselves immediately before eviction, creating a dramatic finish to the opening week.

Dee & Barrett’s Bond Has Fans Watching

While strategic gameplay has dominated the first week of “Big Brother 28,” Dee Valladares and Barrett have emerged as one of the house’s most talked-about duos. The pair sparked romance rumors after spending significant time together on the live feeds, including a moment where they held hands. Barrett later admitted Dee is his “dream girl,” explaining that he was already a fan of hers before entering the house because he follows reality television. Their growing connection has fueled speculation that they could become the season’s next showmance. At the same time, another lighthearted moment unfolded when Jason playfully flirted with Barrett before Barrett later confirmed on the live feeds that he is straight.

Although Dee and Barrett have not officially defined their relationship, fans continue to watch their interactions closely as alliances and personal relationships evolve inside the house. With Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros already establishing the season’s first official showmance, many viewers are wondering whether Dee and Barrett’s friendship could develop into the next major romance of the summer.

This story will be updated once the Week 2 Head of Household winner is announced.