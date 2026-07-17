‘Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown Strives to ‘Break Patterns’ in Her Family

It was 2010 when the world was introduced to “Sister Wives.” A show where viewers got to see the ins and outs of a polygamist family. Since then, the family dynamic has shifted completely.

When the show began, Kody was the husband to three women: Christine, Janelle and Meri. He was the father of 12 children. One of whom, Maddie Brown, daughter of Janelle, showed her life in the public eye. Because of that, now with a family of her own, she’s laying some ground rules. Many of which came to be because of the TLC show.

Maddie Brown Looks Forward

“There are things my children will never be exposed to in our home, and I made that decision long before they were born,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I knew at 13 years old that I didn’t want the life I was living. I couldn’t change my circumstances then, but I could decide, with full certainty, what I would and wouldn’t carry forward.

No instability where there should be stability. No fear where there should be safety. No secrets where there should be honesty. No chaos disguised as normal.

It takes a lot of intention to not repeat patterns.

It’s not natural. It’s something I had to learn, and something I have to keep choosing, especially on the hard days.

But it ends with me. That part was decided a long time ago, and I’ve never once looked back on it.”

She then asked a question to her followers:

“Who else out there is breaking patterns for their family?”

Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: (L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from “Sister Wives” arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson’s one-man show “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth – Live on Stage” at the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino April 14, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Latest on Kody and His Communication with the Brown Family

Maddie, 30, doesn’t have much communication with Kody. In November, she and her husband Caleb talked about their expectancy of their fourth child and how she didn’t tell her father. During that time, they hadn’t spoken in two or three years, Janelle said.

“I have benefited a lot from this. I think anyone [who] comes from complex family dynamics could benefit from it,” Maddie responded to a fan on Instagram.

The Browns are no longer a plural family and Kody is in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn. We watched their relationship unfold on the show. He has since stated he will never get married again.

Kody, now the father of 18 total children, has a strained relationship with a majority of the kids.

As far as the status of the show goes, it’s not technically canceled. Production is ongoing for the 21st season, but it would appear there isn’t as much participation from the adult children. They don’t want their public lives on camera. Like Maddie said.

The family also suffered a devastating loss when Garrison, the son of Janelle, passed away. They shifted their focus to healing.