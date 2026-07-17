Brittany Cartwright Breaks Silence on Jax Taylor’s Romance With Her Years-Long Publicist

Fans have been hoping to hear from “The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright after photos published earlier this week showed her ex-husband, Jax Taylor, and their years-long publicist, Lori Krebs, vacationing together in Mexico.

The news is shocking, given that Cartwright had to dispel rumors of a hookup between her estranged husband and Krebs back in 2024. In fact, TMZ reported that Krebs was still working with the Bravo star when the photos of Krebs snuggling up to Taylor in a pool were taken. Cartwright has since fired Krebs and has broken her silence over the romance.

Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out Following Jax Taylor & Lori Krebs Romance

Getty Brittany Cartwright attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Brittany Cartwright is finally speaking out over the shocking romance between her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, and her publicist of more than a decade, Lori Krebs.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star made it clear that any reports citing anonymous sources claiming to speak on her behalf are not true.

“For the record- I have not given a single quote or statement to anyone,” Cartwright said.

She continued, “I will speak my truth when I am ready.”

On Monday, July 13, TMZ reported that Taylor was spotted vacationing at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with Krebs. Photos published by the outlet showed the pair cozying up in a pool and later enjoying a dinner date.

Krebs has worked with both Taylor and Cartwright for years. In fact, there were rumors that Taylor and Krebs were romantically involved in early 2024, with the former couple discussing a photo of Taylor and their publicist appearing to get close on their “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“It was cracking me up how everyone was going crazy about that picture you posted with our publicist Lori,” Cartwright said. “She’s our publicist and [a] very, very good friend of mine so a photo like that, people I know were saying a lot of crap about it, but it really wasn’t that big of a deal,” she added.

Cartwright announced her separation from Taylor in January 2024 and filed for divorce that August.

Cartwright & Taylor Are Not Yet Officially Divorced

Getty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX.

It’s now been nearly two years since Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor. Cartwright has spoken out about why it’s taken so long for the two to be officially divorced, stating during an episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast in May that “it’s hard when you’re not dealing with the easy person. That’s all I’m going to say.”

However, she gave somewhat of a positive update on the divorce proceedings. “I can’t talk too much about it because I’m still in the process of getting a divorce, and I really want it to happen this time,” she said.

Back in March, it seemed that things were moving along when the two reached a custody agreement for their son, Cruz. According to E! News, the former couple shares joint legal custody of Cruz, but Cartwright was given more days with her son, with Taylor having custody of Cruz every other weekend and Wednesday nights.

The former couple is not required to pay child support, and when it comes to holidays, Cartwright is allowed to have Cruz on her birthday and Mother’s Day, while Taylor can celebrate his birthday and Father’s Day with his son.

Additionally, neither Cartwright nor Taylor is allowed to introduce Cruz to any romantic partners until they pass the six-month mark.