Britt Stewart Included a Former DWTS Partner in Her Wedding Party

“Dancing With the Stars” pros often make long-lasting friendships with their dance partners. That’s certainly the case for current pro Britt Stewart.

She began dating her season 31 partner, deaf actor Daniel Durant, shortly after the season wrapped up. As their relationship deepened, Britt learned and became fluent in American Sign Language. Daniel proposed during a Christmas Eve hike in 2023, and they started planning their lives together. They went on to marry in a beautiful ceremony on August 23, 2025.

As Britt and Daniel’s first wedding anniversary approaches, the bride shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the big day with fans. Right away, fans noticed that one of Britt’s “Dancing With the Stars” partners was part of her bridal party.

Britt Stewart’s First DWTS Partner Was Part of Her Special Day

Britt Stewart made her debut as a “Dancing With the Stars” pro back in season 29. That year, she was paired up with Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. The pair were eliminated during the semifinals, but made quite a strong impression on fans. They stayed in touch after the competition, and Britt asked him to be in her wedding.

“As we get closer to our one year anniversary, I can’t help but reflect on this SIGNIFICANT moment,” the dancer uploaded several photos from her wedding day, thanking her photographer. “I’m so grateful for my people and the light and love they have brought to my life. Spending the morning with my bridal party and getting ready to walk down the aisle will be something I remember forever!”

“Dancing With the Stars” fans immediately spotted Johnny Weir and Hayley Erbert Hough among the bridal party members. Britt Stewart also served as a bridesmaid in Hayley’s wedding to Derek Hough.

In the last photo, Johnny gives the bride a warm embrace.

Fans gushed over the photos in the comments.

“What a special group of friends for you to treasure, Britt!” one viewer wrote.

“I LOVE that Johnny was a bridesmaid! I love your friendship! 👏👏” another added.

“These pics are so full of loving friendships,” someone else chimed in.

Fans Can Catch the Friends Back in Action This Summer

Right now, Britt Stewart and Johnny Weir are among the big names listed for the highly anticipated “Dancing With the Stars” convention. It’s an amazing chance for fans to meet their favorite “Dancing With the Stars” performers in person, take photos, and see some incredible live performances.

While speaking to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, Witney Carson gushed over the upcoming event.

“I’m excited for the pros to be able to go and do a con,” the reigning champion shared. “It’s such a cool thing to be immersed with the fans. Obviously, we get to do that on tour a little bit with the meet-and-greets and being able to perform. But this is an opportunity to be really one-on-one with the fans.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” con through the official website. Single-day tickets are available as well as three-day passes.

Fans hope to see Britt Stewart return in “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 this fall.