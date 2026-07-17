Sneak Peek of ‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ Sees the Stars In a Jaw-Dropping Christmas Mess

When Hallmark fans sit down with a cup of cocoa and bowl of popcorn to watch the next “2026 Christmas In July” story, “Snowbound for the Holidays,” they’ll not only see Marcus Rosner and Vanessa Lengies’ characters find themselves caught up in a seasonal predicament and holly-jolly romance, they also face a totally relatable if admittedly tricky Christmas mess.

You can see the moment for yourself in a new sneak peek that’s been released before the new movie’s premiere.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Snowbound for the Holidays”

First, if you’re unaware, “Snowbound for the Holidays” — which also features “Little House on the Prairie” star Skywalker Hughes — will premiere Saturday, July 18, at 8/7c, on the Hallmark Channel, before streaming the next day on Hallmark+.”

As for the story, Hallmark tells potential viewers, “Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.”

Now, get a glimpse at the festive fun…

You May Have Dealt with This Exact Issue… On a Smaller Scale

Both the Hallmark Channel and Lengies took to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, to share a new sneak peek of “Snowbound for the Holidays.” In it, the actress’ character finds herself dealing with a Christmas-related issue that you might have also faced in the past. Of course, you may have tackled the problem with your family by your side, and not a charming ski lodge owner keeping watch on your progress… or failure.

In the clip, Cassidy (Lengies) and Trey (Rosner) enter a room where holiday decorations have been stored. Think along the lines of a faux snowman, garlands, a giant plastic candy cane. That’s not to mention a massive (like enormous) ball of Christmas lights that have become tangled up in what appears to be an impossible knot.

Trey dramatically explains that the jaw-droppingly gigantic “great ball” is a “grand accumulation of lights across generations … at the Linden Lodge.”

Of course, Cassidy isn’t daunted by what she sees and immediately attempts to untangle the ball of lights on her own. She seems to make a little progress. Well, kind of. Maybe.

Although she does get a little bit of the strand loosened up, she also manages to get herself wrapped up in the lights at the same time. Fortunately, Trey is there to help her get out of the mess.

See the ‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ Trailer & First Sneak Peek

If that sneak peek has piqued your interest, then you’ll definitely want to check out the trailer for “Snowbound for the Holidays” (above), which shows Cassidy, who has career aspirations and is quite determined to reach her goals, and Trey, the owner of a “failing family resort” who is rather reluctant to make major changes. See as “the power goes out” and “the sparks fly.”

But wait, there’s more!

Before the latest sneak peek popped up, a previous look at the movie showed fans the adorable chemistry between Cassidy and Trey. You can also find out why the ski lodge owner has a particularly retro and adorably quirky preference. See the moment below…