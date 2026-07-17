Witney Carson Gives EntertainmentNow a Glimpse at What to Expect at the First-Ever DWTS Convention

It’s shaping up to be an excellent year for the “Dancing With the Stars” universe and Witney Carson is excited to be part of the action.

The 2026 Live tour was several weeks longer than previous years, with tickets in high demand. This summer featured the spin-off, “The Next Pro,” as the team searches for a new pro dancer to join the team. But that’s not where the fun ends.

This also marks the first year that “Dancing With the Stars” will host a three-day convention, featuring several major names from the show. Reigning champion Witney Carson and several of the pro dancers will perform and meet their fans as well.

With the convention weekend rapidly approaching, Witney took time out of her busy schedule to share more with EntertainmentNow.

Witney Carson & the Pros Can’t Wait to Meet All the Fans

Amid all the glittery costumes and gravity-defying dance moves, fans are truly at the heart of the show’s success. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros feel tremendously thankful for their huge fanbase and can’t wait to meet with them at the upcoming convention.

“I’m excited for the pros to be able to go and do a con,” Witney excitedly told EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle. “It’s such a cool thing to be immersed with the fans. Obviously we get to do that on tour a little bit with the meet and greets and being able to perform, but this is an opportunity to be really one-on-one with the fans.”

“I think it’ll go down in history,” the 32-year-old shared, noting execs were really trying to build up hype around the convention. If everything goes well, there could be more cons in the future.

The fun takes place from July 31 until August 2 in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena. Single-day tickets are available, as well as three-day passes. It’s certainly expected to be an action-packed weekend dedicated to dance.

The Reigning Champ Cameos in ‘The Next Pro’

Until the weekend of the convention arrives, fans can fulfill their “Dancing With the Stars” needs through “The Next Pro.” While speaking to EntertainmentNow, Witney Carson revealed she will be part of a few upcoming episodes.

“I am so excited about ‘The Next Pro’ because I was fortunate enough to get to be part of three episodes,” she explained, adding that she was a mentor and a guest judge on the show. “I loved mentoring the dancers and they did a mini ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for the episode. That was their challenge, they had to teach someone who didn’t know how to dance.”

Witney also reunited with Robert Irwin during the project and they performed a special routine for the finale episode. However, fans will need to tune in to see exactly what they came up with.

Tickets for the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention can be purchased through the official website.

New episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begin this September. Fans can tune into the new episode of “The Next Pro” this Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.