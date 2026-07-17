Exclusive – Witney Carson Dives Into What to Expect on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ This Season & the Finale

The reigning “Dancing With the Stars” champion Witney Carson is delighted to be part of the spin-off, “The Next Pro.”

As the new show airs on ABC, Witney graciously took time to speak with EntertainmentNow about her involvement in the process. And of course, she felt overjoyed reuniting with her dance partner, Robert Irwin.

After years of experience as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars,” Witney Carson felt honored passing wisdom down to the next generation of young dancers.

Witney Carson Loved Encouraging the Aspiring Young Dancers

Before getting her start on “Dancing With the Stars,” Witney Carson rose to the public’s attention on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 9. Now, she’s passing the torch to the next generation and helping more young dancers get their own big breaks.

“I am so excited about ‘The Next Pro’ because I was fortunate enough to get to be part of three episodes,” Witney explained to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, noting that she both mentored and judged while on the show. “I loved mentoring the dancers and they did a mini ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for the episode. That was their challenge, they had to teach someone who didn’t know how to dance.”

Witney Carson is used to competing for judges and audiences, but her role on “The Next Pro” was completely different.

“It’s allowed me to not only step into different roles and to try something new, but also to be part of something that allows the audience into what the pros go through. We really go through so much being a professional on the show that I think this is a little taste of what we do. And what they go through is insane.”

The reigning champ added that making it through the competition and becoming a “Dancing With the Stars” pro is completely “life-changing.”

“It’s pivotal to being a dancer and to our career. So it was really beautiful to be a part of that,” she added.

The DWTS Season 34 Champions Reunite

Many “Dancing With the Stars” couples go on to forge life-long friendships. It seems that’s precisely what happened between Robert Irwin and Witney Carson. The duo had a blast reuniting in Australia while filming “The Next Pro.”

“It was so much fun. We wouldn’t be Robert and Witney without a dance,” the dancer shared with us. “So we get to dance together in the finale and that was really fun. It felt like an extension of the show in a way.

“We also filmed the next pro in his home country, Australia, so it was really great,” Witney continued. “I spent about two weeks there and it was great to see him again and also to see him in his element. He’s so good at hosting. So so good. So he kind of brought me into his world a little bit, which was fun too.”

Even though “The Next Pro” isn’t quite the same as the main show, Witney Carson feels confident fans will enjoy the rest of the season.

“I think people have to remember it’s not ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as much as it is within the same family,” the mother of two told us. “It’s outlined very different, the competition is different, they’re competing single, so they’re really fighting for their life alone here.”

“I mean obviously people will see a lot of the familiar faces that they love and adore in different roles so that’s really fun to watch,” Witney added. “I think that after last season, people just kept wanting more and more from ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ which is amazing, so I think this allows them to have a little taste of just some more of [the show].”

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” airs its next episode at 8 p.m. this Monday night on ABC.