Watch Construction Before Tan France Put $7.5 Million ‘Dream Home’ on the Market

We’ve seen many celebrity homes, but rarely do we get to see the process itself. Down to the studs until the final piece of tile is placed. “Queer Eye” star Tan France walks through his dream home from start to finish.

France has since put the $7.5 million Tudor home on the market, but it was his personal passion project for a short while.

“Join me, won’t you?” France greets viewers on “Architectural Digest” as he begins his journey in 2022.

He used a lot of inspiration from England, being born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

The Custom Utah Palace

The Fox Group was in charge of the process, and they wanted to mix the Tudor-inspired home with a bit of a modern feel.

“I really want it to feel like an old English Tudor home,” Tan said as they looked over the blueprints. His husband, Rob, really fell in love with the design too. They wanted it to “feel like grandma’s house.” Because that’s what they define themselves as — grandmas.

“Perfect construction, but not for it to look like it’s perfect. It’s a tall order,” Tan said. They wanted a “weathered” look on the bricks.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jeremiah Brent attend as the Cast of ‘Queer Eye’ visits the Empire State Building on February 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

As the year goes on, you get a bigger feel of the English vibe. It was interesting the way The Fox Group balanced using brand new materials and making them look weathered.

“I’m obsessed,” Tan smiled. He liked the colors, which was something he was worried about.

OK, now for the fun part. The pool.

In the back, they constructed a beautiful pool surrounded by hydrangea trees. There’s black and white tile everywhere that ties the front and back together.

Marriage Advice From the Frances

As they go to the master bedroom and bathroom. Tan offers some advice. Always go for two sinks.

“PSA, for you kids at home. Happy marriage means that certain things have got to be separate. If we are sharing a space when we’re away, separate sinks is how we’ve stayed married for 15 years. Basically, if we end up divorced, it’s because you screwed up … “

That probably works. Tan said his marriage is the most important thing in his life.

“This home, this space feels freeing for both of us,” he said.

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Perhaps it was a little too freeing. The couple, along with their two children, made the move to New York City. But it wasn’t an easy one.

“It’s a house that we are crazy about, that we thought would be our forever home. However, we’ve decided to move to the East Coast,” France said on Instagram. “We live like senior citizens who are retired… I’ve said no to almost everything because I already fly so much for work that I don’t want to go to New York just for events and to hang out with friends.”

So they leave a gorgeous Utah palace behind.