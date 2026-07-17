Singer Kesha Reveals She Has Collected Over 1,000 of Her Fan’s Teeth – And What She Uses Them For

Kesha has revealed an interesting hobby that many wouldn’t expect her to hold – she’s a singer by day but seemingly the tooth fairy at night. Speaking to Matt Rogers and Bowen Lang on the Las Culturistas podcast on YouTube Kesha, who has frequently performed her hits over on American Idol, was chatting with the duo of lads about Narwhal whales when conversation turned to pearly whites.

Tooth Talk

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Speaking about the whales MTV documentary star Kesha noted how the spike at the front of their heads was actually a tooth. She then added, unveiling her unique hobby: “Do you know I collect teeth? I do. Send them over.”

Elaborating on the vague confession, Kesha continued to explain how her teeth collecting hobby began, saying: “The teeth started when I became obsessed with my fans and then someone was like, ‘My child lost their teeth,’ and I was like, ‘Can I have them because I want to make jewellery out of it.

“And then I made a necklace, an earring and then a belt and then a crown. “Oh the crown is wild.

“Then I just started collecting them because it kind of freaks out […] men.”

The star then laughed before saying she has them in “little jars” all over her home, and wishes people wouldn’t just flush teeth down the toilet or throw them away when they fall out.

She concluded her teeth talk with a funny call to action, sharing: “Where are they going? Give them to me.

“Can I actually have them? It’s not a drill, not a joke. I am a pop star and I need your teeth”.

The singer has previously noted how she also keeps the teeth of her pet cats.

Kesha’s Career

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Kesha first broke into the mainstream with her music in 2009 after collaborating on the number-one track “Right Round” with Flo Rida. From there her career only went from strength to strength, and the year after she gained global success with her debut single “TiK ToK”.

The singers first album, titled “Animals”, also performed incredibly well and debuted in the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart. In late 2010 Kesha then released a companion EP to accompany the record, titled “Cannibal”, which featured yet another chart-topping single called “We R Who We R.”

In 2014 Kesha began to open up about the abuse she faced in the industry and went on a hiatus from releasing music for a number of years. But then in 2017 she made a stunning comeback with the autobiographical album “Rainbow”, which talked about her struggles and desire for a sense of rebirth after trauma. Its lead single “Praying” earned a nomination at the Grammy Awards.

Today Kesha is an independent artist, after parting ways with her long-time record labels RCA and Kemosabe. She’s also released her own record label called Kesha Records in partnership with Warner Music Group’s ADA. The label serves as the home for Kesha’s own music as well as a safe space for up and coming artists to turn to for support and management.