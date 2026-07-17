Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ Forced to Recast Kratos After Actor Ryan Hurst Suffers On-Set Injury

Prime Video’s “God of War” will reportedly recast the lead role of Kratos after actor Ryan Hurst suffered an on-set injury.

Deadline reported that the shocking decision was made after careful consideration by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios following Hurst’s serious injury in late June.

Hurst was originally cast as Kratos earlier this year, marking his return to the “God of War” universe after previously portraying Thor in PlayStation’s “God of War Ragnarök.”

Heartbreaking News for ‘God of War’ Lead Actor Ryan Hurst

Hurst underwent a dramatic physical transformation after landing the role of Kratos in Prime Video’s “God of War.”

According to reports, the actor gained 40 lbs of muscle and spent months training to prepare for the physically demanding role.

TMZ reported that Hurst tore a bicep while filming a stunt. The actor has since undergone surgery and is now recovering.

The outlet added that production initially hoped Hurst would be able to return to the set by mid-August, but his recovery is expected to take longer than anticipated. This led to the difficult decision to recast the role.

What’s Next for ‘God of War’

“God of War” began filming in February in Vancouver on a two-season order. Four episodes had reportedly been completed before Hurst got injured.

A new actor is expected to take over the role of Kratos, with the character’s previously filmed scenes likely to be reshot. Prime Video reportedly hopes to get production back on track by mid-fall.

The series is set to adapt the story of the two most recent “God of War” games, centering on Kratos as he raises his 10-year-old son, Atreus, while confronting the gods of the Norse pantheon.

Per the logline, “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Other cast members include Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok. So far, no word yet on who will replace Hurst.

Some of Hurst’s projects include the latest Christopher Nolan film, “The Odyssey,” and TV series “The Abandons,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “Paradise City,” and “The Walking Dead.”

Amazon has greenlit “God of War” for two seasons, with Ronald D. Moore serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under his Tall Ship Productions banner.

Frederick E.O. Toye is set to direct the first two episodes, while Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon also executive produce.

Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers. The series is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, PlayStation Productions, and Tall Ship Productions.