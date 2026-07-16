Craig Melvin Breaks His Silence & Thanks Fans After Scary Security Breach During ‘Today’ Show

Craig Melvin wants everyone who’s been concerned about his well-being to know he’s “just fine” following a scary security breach at NBC’s “Today” on July 16, 2026. TMZ was first to report that a man was arrested inside NBC after he got inside and “lunged at” Melvin, who anchors the iconic morning show with Savannah Guthrie.

Melvin broke his silence late in the day with an Instagram post that included a statement from NBC. He wrote, “Hey everyone. I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours. I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I’m looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on @todayshow”

NBC Admits Craig Melvin Had to Alert Security About Intruder

Beneath Melvin’s note, he included a “Statement from NBC News’ TODAY” that confirmed there was “a security incident this morning at the TODAY show studio.”

The statement went on to explain, “An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured.”

“TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they I investigate the matter,” the statement continued verbatim. “NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

The breach came as a shock to fans who quickly began buzzing on social media about NBC’s prior assertion that it had ramped up security at the morning show following the abduction of Guthrie’s 84-year-old mom from her home five months ago.

Fans & Friends Relieved For Craig Melvin & His Fellow ‘Today’ Hosts

NBC Savannah Guthrie returned to ‘Today’ after a lengthy absence following her mom’s disappearance in early 2026.

Fans and friends flooded Melvin’s post to express their relief that he and his co-hosts were unharmed during the incident, including NBC News Medical Contributor Natalie Azar, who commented, “Craig!!! I would have tackled them! 🙌🙌 no one hurts Craig Melvin!”

Another commented, “So glad you’re good. And so sorry that happened. ❤️” Someone else wrote, “Thankful you are ok.. all of you! ❤️”

Someone else asserted, “You should not have to go to work and deal with this Craig. Know that we appreciate you and look forward to seeing you every morning. Our prayers are with you and we love you to pieces.”

Around 9 a.m. Eastern time, TMZ reported shortly after the incident, authorities arrest a man who somehow breached security after asking for “Today” meteorologist Al Roker and “stormed inside the building” from the outdoor plaza, where the show’s hosts regularly appear for segments as fans gather to watch and cheer.

A law enforcement source told TMZ the man then went after Melvin and yelled a racial slur at him. TMZ also reported that the man got backstage, near the dressing rooms, before law enforcement detained and arrested him.