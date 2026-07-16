Michael J. Fox Celebrates 38 Years With Tracy Pollan in Sweet Anniversary Tribute

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating 38 years of marriage with a love that still looks as sweet as ever.

The longtime couple marked their July 16 wedding anniversary by exchanging heartfelt Instagram tributes, complete with cozy photos, affectionate captions and loving replies in each other’s comment sections.

Fox, 65, shared a photo of himself and Pollan sitting closely together and smiling on a patio. He paired the post with The Rolling Stones’ “That’s How Strong My Love Is” and a message that summed up how he feels about life with his wife.

“Every day is a holiday, and anniversaries are even better. Love you so. ❤️,” Fox wrote.

Pollan, 66, replied, “Love you!!!”

She then posted an anniversary tribute of her own, sharing a photo of the couple together at what appeared to be a restaurant.

“Happy Anniversary sweetie! I love you so!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the post.

Fox returned the love in her comments, writing, “Love you!❤️.”

Their Love Story Began on ‘Family Ties’

According to People, Fox and Pollan first met in 1985 when she joined “Family Ties” as Ellen Reed, the love interest of Fox’s character, Alex P. Keaton. Despite their on-screen chemistry, nothing romantic happened at the time because both actors were dating other people.

Their relationship changed when they reunited while filming “Bright Lights, Big City” in 1987. By then, they were both single, and their friendship quickly turned into something more.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Emmy Awards in September 1987. Just a few months later, Fox proposed on Dec. 26.

Within seven months of beginning their romance, Fox and Pollan were engaged. They married on July 16, 1988, in Vermont during an interfaith ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Although they had hoped to keep the wedding private, paparazzi discovered the location and created a spectacle outside. Fox later recalled that the commotion did not stop the newlyweds from enjoying the celebration.

Inside, he said, they rolled back the rugs and danced the night away.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Sam, in 1989. Twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler followed in 1995, and their youngest daughter, Esmé, arrived in 2001.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Share Their Marriage Secrets

Over nearly four decades together, Fox and Pollan have supported each other through parenthood, career changes and serious health challenges.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at age 29, though he did not reveal the diagnosis publicly until 1998. Pollan remained by his side as he adjusted to the disease and later shifted his focus toward his family and Parkinson’s research.

In 2000, Fox launched The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research after stepping away from “Spin City.” He has frequently praised Pollan for the support she has given him and their family through the years.

Their approach to marriage has remained refreshingly simple. In a November 2025 People interview, Pollan said they focus on handling life as it comes.

“We just take it one day at a time, and it’s worked,” she said.

The couple has also said they try to assume the best of each other instead of immediately taking difficult moments personally. Pollan previously explained that if Fox seems distracted or gives a short response, she first considers what else he may be dealing with.

They also make room for laughter. Fox previously shared that they find something to laugh about together every day, while Pollan has emphasized listening, giving each other space and being present when support is needed.

After 38 years of marriage, four children and countless memories, Fox believes the heart of their relationship comes down to one thing.

“It is all about acceptance.”