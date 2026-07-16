Justin Hartley Shares the Funny Reason He Knew He Wanted to Marry Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley says it didn’t take long for him to realize Sofia Pernas was the person he wanted to spend his life with, and the moment came down to one surprisingly practical quality.

During the July 16 episode of the “I Am an Actor” podcast, the “Tracker” star laughed while recalling the unexpected reason he knew Pernas was “the one” after playing a game about his former costars.

When asked which of his former colleagues was the cleanest, Hartley immediately named Pernas, whom he first worked with on “The Young and the Restless.”

After praising his wife’s organization, Hartley joked that discovering they shared the same habits sealed the deal.

“I was like, ‘Marry me,'” he said. “‘You are clean too? Marry me and we will work it out from there. It’ll be fine. Everything else will be fine.'”

Justin Hartley Says Sofia Pernas Is His Soulmate

Hartley and Pernas first met while filming “The Young and the Restless” before reconnecting years later. The couple married in 2021.

The actor has previously spoken openly about their relationship, calling himself fortunate to have found someone he considers his soulmate.

During a May appearance on Tommy DiDario’s “I’ve Never Said This Before” podcast, Hartley reflected on how meaningful their relationship has been.

He said he hopes everyone experiences that kind of connection, adding that he considers it something special and rare.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: (L-R) Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley and Isabella Hartley attend the premiere of “Bride Hard” at Directors Guild Of America on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for 21Seeds Infused Tequila)

Hartley Shares His Advice for Protecting Relationships

On the “I Am an Actor” podcast, Hartley also discussed an important lesson he learned from his stepfather about maintaining healthy relationships.

He explained that people should be mindful of who they allow into their inner circle because not everyone is able to support strong relationships in a positive way.

Hartley clarified that he wasn’t suggesting those people have bad intentions.

Instead, he said some individuals simply struggle to celebrate someone else’s happiness, making it important to surround yourself with people who genuinely support your relationships.

Hartley currently stars in CBS’ “Tracker,” while he and Pernas continue to make frequent public appearances together after marrying in 2021.