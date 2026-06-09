Michael J. Fox’s Wife Shares Rare Personal Photos for His Birthday

Michael J. Fox received plenty of love on his birthday, including a heartfelt message from his wife of nearly four decades, Tracy Pollan.

Pollan took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9 to celebrate the beloved actor’s special day, sharing a sweet tribute alongside two personal photos of the couple.

Pollan’s Sweet Birthday Post

“Happy birthday handsome! So excited to share another one with you, I love you Mikes ❤️,” Pollan wrote.

The post included a solo photo of Fox smiling while seated at a restaurant, as well as a second image showing the longtime couple sitting together by a window.

The beloved actor turned 65.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with birthday wishes for the “Back to the Future” star, who has remained one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures throughout his decades-long career.

“Happy happy birthday to the GOAT!!!” one fan wrote.

Others kept their messages simple, posting birthday greetings and cake emojis in honor of the actor.

“Happy Birthday Mike! 🎂 one of the best,” another commenter shared.

A third added, “Happy Birthday-May today be wonderful and your year ahead be Blessed.”

Many fans also reflected on the impact Fox has had on their lives through both his acting career and his advocacy work following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

“Thank you so much, Michael, for being you! You were a part of our childhood,” one fan wrote. “You’ll be with us forever! Everyone loves you very much.”

Another commenter added, “Happy birthday Michael enjoy your day with your family.”

In addition to celebrating Fox’s birthday, many followers couldn’t help but gush over the enduring relationship between him and Pollan.

“No Doubt the Cutest Couple Ever!” one fan commented.

The Two Have Been Together For Decades

Fox and Pollan’s love story dates back more than 40 years.

The pair first met in 1985 while playing love interests on the hit sitcom “Family Ties.”

Although they went their separate ways professionally, they reunited in 1987 while filming “Bright Lights, Big City” and quickly rekindled their connection.

The couple married in 1988 and have remained together ever since.

Over the years, Fox has often spoken about how important his family has been to him.

“My best life now is I enjoy my family so much,” he told PEOPLE in 2022. “Tracy and the kids are amazing. I know that sounds boring, it sounds like a fairy tale, but we’ve been married 30-something years, so we’ve got something figured out.”

Together, Fox and Pollan share four children: son Sam, twin daughters Aquinnah and Kathleen, and daughter Esmé.

The couple have also been candid about the foundations of their successful marriage.

Shortly after celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary, they reflected on the qualities that have helped their relationship stand the test of time.

“Big families, middle children,” Fox told PEOPLE. “Sense of humor. Both our families had that.”

Pollan agreed, adding, “It was us against the world. That’s exactly what we’ve created.”

When asked for marriage advice, Pollan emphasized the importance of trust and understanding.

“Just give each other the benefit of the doubt … He assumes I’m doing the best I can,” she said.

She also admitted that her first impression of Fox wasn’t entirely what fans might expect.

“He was very cocky … He was funny, but he was cocky,” Pollan recalled.

Decades later, however, the couple’s enduring bond continues to win over fans, with Pollan’s latest birthday tribute serving as another reminder of one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting love stories.