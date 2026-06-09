‘The Godfather Part III’ & ‘Armageddon’ Actor Passes at 65 — Tributes Pour In

An actor known best for his appearances in the likes of 1990’s epic gangster sequel “The Godfather Part III” and 1998’s sci-fi disaster movie “Armageddon” has passed away at the age of 65.

Per TMZ, Anthony Guidera had been on life support for the past few weeks, having fallen ill very suddenly at his home in South California on Monday, May 11.

Guidera’s wife, Valarie, told the publication her husband had collapsed and his heart had stopped beating.

Per Guidera’s own prior directive, he was ultimately taken off life support so he could be returned to his home to die a natural death in familiar surroundings.

He passed away on Saturday, June 6. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Anthony Guidera Had an Extensive Filmography

Anthony Guidera’s filmography extends far beyond his roles in the aforementioned “The Godfather Part III” and “Armageddon.”

His first acting role came in the former, when he played a bodyguard also named Anthony. In the latter, he played Co-Pilot Tucker.

Other movies he has appeared in include the 1995 sci-fi horror “Species,” the 1996 action thriller “The Rock,” and the 1997 epic post-apocalyptic adventure film “The Postman.”

Guidera also had many television credits. They included episodes of drama series “Baywatch,” sci-fi series “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” police procedural “Nash Bridges,” supernatural drama series “Angel,” and medical drama “ER.”

Evidently, the star leaves a big hole behind in the lives of those who knew him or watched him perform.

Guidera Will Be Missed by Those Who Watched & Knew Him

Tributes to Anthony Guidera poured in on social media following the sad news of his passing.

A family friend, retired radio personality Tina Hillstrom, wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram. Her post included several photographs of Guidera. She called him “irreplaceable.”

Guidera’s wife, Valarie, replied to the post, saying, “Tina and Brad-the passing of the man that holds my heart and shares my soul is devastating. Thank you for walking through life’s happier times with us, for the unforgettable celebrations, endless smiles and for being a meaningful part of our too short story.”

Another of Tina’s followers wrote, “A beautiful tribute to a wonderful gentleman who will be sadly missed by all that had the pleasure to meet him. Our deepest condolences to dear Valerie and their lovely son and family.💔🌹🕊️🌹💔”

On X, under TMZ’s post about the actor’s death, one user wrote, “Another talented actor gone too soon. It’s always difficult when a familiar face from iconic films passes away. Sending love and strength to his loved ones during this incredibly tough time. May he rest in peace.”

Someone else said, “Sad news regarding Anthony Guidera. He brought such a distinct presence to every role he touched, especially in The Godfather Part III. A true loss for the acting community—he will definitely be missed. Rest in peace.”

Finally, another X user noted, “So sad to hear about the passing of Anthony Guidera. He had such a memorable presence in “The Godfather Part III.” Sending my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who loved his work. Rest in peace.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to Anthony Guidera’s family and friends at this upsetting time. May he rest in eternal peace.

Anthony Guidera’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.