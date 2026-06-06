‘Angel’ Star David Boreanaz Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Anthony Head — ‘Thank You Brother’

Actor, producer, and director David Boreanaz has shared a heartfelt tribute to English actor Anthony Head, after Head sadly passed away on Monday, June 1, at the age of 72.

Boreanaz, 57, played the vampire Angel alongside Head, who played Rupert Giles, in the supernatural drama series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” from 1997 until 2003. Boreanaz also got his own spin-off show, “Angel,” which lasted from 1999 until 2004.

The two stars appeared alongside each other many times in “Buffy.” Boreanaz appeared in 58 episodes of the series (per IMDb), while Head appeared in 121 (also per IMDb).

Their characters’ relationship in the show was complex. Giles initially viewed Angel with cautious professional respect, which turned into deep animosity after Angel turned evil and killed Giles’ love interest, Jenny Calendar, but it ended with wary reconciliation with mutual understanding.

Boreanaz and Head’s relationship, however, was much more pure and simpler. Boreanaz expressed that in a post on social media following Head’s sad passing.

David Boreanaz Says Anthony Head Was ‘All Kindness’

David Boreanaz posted on his Instagram account to share his tribute to Anthony Head with his one million followers.

The post features a picture of the pair together on the set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” They’re both smiling and Boreanaz has his arm around Head.

Boreanaz captioned his post, “This is how I met Anthony, in laughter and smile always. And this is how I will remember him always. All kindness and a soul that was inspiring to me. Thank you brother . RIP.”

The star also reposted a story by Deadline. The post featured a picture of Head. Boreanaz added the text, “RIP… he was so kind and generous of a soul.”

The comments section of Boreanaz’s post is filled with his his followers paying their own respects to Head.

Boreanaz’s Followers Paid Their Respects

Getty The cast of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

David Boreanaz’s followers flocked to the comments section of his tribute to Head. There are nothing but kind words left by them all.

Buffy Summers herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, wrote, “Well said D ❤️.”

Another “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, Julie Benz, who played the vampire Darla, left two emojis: “❤️🙌.”

One Instagram user commented, “I’ve watch Buffy the vampire slayer & Angel series since it aired , part of my childhood teenage memories ❤️ R.I.P Anthony Steward Head great actor who created so much.”

Someone else noted, “Im so incredibly sorry for your loss He meant the world to me even though I didn’t know him personally condolences to you and his his family 🙏🏽🌹.”

Another person said, “I’m so bummed out. My heart dropped when I saw it pop up. Losing Nicholas and Michelle and now Our favorite watcher. Rest in peace Anthony to your next journey. 😢😢”

Finally, one distraught follower said, “Michelle, Nicholas, the reboot canceled, and now Anthony… I hope it’s the last loss for the Buffy Fandom, at least for a very long while… 💔”

Those last two comments were, of course, referring to the recent passings of Michelle Trachtenberg and Nicholas Brendon, who played Dawn Summers and Xander Harris, respectively, in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” It really has been a difficult couple of years for “Buffy” fans.

It’s clear that Anthony Head was loved and admired by many. We send our sincere condolences to his friends and family. May he rest in eternal peace.