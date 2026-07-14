David Boreanaz Shares Update On ‘Bones’ Reunion

Fans of beloved TV shows are constantly clamoring to see their favorite series rebooted or revived, yet these reunion projects have often proved problematic.

Sometimes, viewers have found, it’s best to just let those particular sleeping dogs lie.

‘Bones’ Is Ripe For a Reunion

One TV series that would lend itself well to a revival/reunion would be “Bones.” Following the crime-solving exploits of an FBI agent (David Boreanaz) and a forensic anthropologist (Emily Deschanel), the procedural whodunit that ran for 12 hit seasons on Fox, from 2005 until 2017.

No less an authority that Boreanaz agrees that a “Bones” reunion could work well, although he’s somewhat dubious whether it will ever happen.

“I never know with a show like that,” the actor told ScreenRant.

“What’s great about ‘Bones’ is you can go in and out,” he added. “I always said that was the one show that I would definitely revisit, as far as going back, because it would be going back and seeing where these characters are now.”

Reuniting the Cast Could Prove ‘Tricky’

That said, Boreanaz also admitted that juggling his former co-stars’ respective schedules could prove complicated.

“Just getting everybody involved would be tricky, be honest with you,” he told the outlet. “I love Art Hansen, the creator, and I talk to him a lot. So, never say never.”

While he confirmed that all the other actors are “very busy with other projects right now,” he also insisted that the show “holds a special place in my heart.”

Emily Deschanel’s NBC Pilot Did Not Make the Cut

One of the projects came to a screeching halt for Deschanel.

As ScreenRant reported, she’d shot a pilot for NBC called “Key Witness.” A procedural crime drama, it wound up being one of four new shows that the network declined to pick up for the 2026-’27 TV season — essentially cancelled before it had a chance to air.

David Boreanaz Will Reboot a TV Classic

Boreanaz, however, has been luckier. He was cast in the leading role in an upcoming NBC reboot of “The Rockford Files.” Unlike his former co-star, the network ordered it to series.

The Boreanaz-starring reboot of “The Rockford Files” is expected to debut in January 2027.

A 30-Year Run ot TV Success

Whether “The Rockford Files” will be a hit with viewers remains to be seen. Boreanaz’s track record on television, however, is as impeccable as it gets.

In fact, the actor has enjoyed an uninterrupted three-decade run of television stardom, encompassing several different shows airing on multiple networks.

It all began when he was cast as vampire Angel on “Buffy the Vampire” slayer in 1997. Two years later, he headlined his own series, the spinoff “Angel.”

When “Angel” was cancelled in 2004, Boreanaz wasn’t out of work for long. The following year, he launched “Bones,” which kept him busy for the next 12 years.

After the end of “Bones” in 2017, he immediately jumped to another show: “S.E.A.L. Team,” which continued through to 2024.