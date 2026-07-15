Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Major Milestone: ‘I’m So Stoked’

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” just hit a whole new level of success.

Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous talk show earned a staggering 11 Daytime Emmy nominations for its seventh and final season.

Clarkson was floored by the news and immediately thanked her fans for helping her reach the milestone moment.

“Rehearsing in Vegas and just found out @kellyclarksonshow has 11 @theemmys.tv nominations! Thank y’all so much! I’m so stoked for our whole team and feeling very blessed ❤️,” Clarkson posted on Instagram.

Kelly Clarkson Thanks Fans After 11 Daytime Emmy Nominations

According to the official National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website, where the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were revealed on Tuesday, July 14, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” landed a nomination for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, competing against “3rd Hour of Today,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Live with Mark and Kelly,” “TODAY with Jenna & Friends,” and “The View.”

Clarkson was also nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. Others in the category include Sherri Shepherd, Tamron Hall, Jennifer Judson, and the six hosts of “The View.”

Other nominations received by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” honor music composition, sound editing, and back-of-house work, including technical direction, lighting, camera editing, and set direction.

Although fans are sad to see “The Kelly Clarkson Show” come to an end, many viewers and longtime followers of Clarkson congratulated her for achieving a landmark ending.

“Congratulations Kelly and team 🎉 You should win the host award 😍 It’s been an amazing run ❤️ going to miss you all 🥺,” one fan commented under Clarkson’s Instagram post.

“Congratulations to everyone!! No one deserves it more!!” another fan wrote.

The last episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” aired on June 5, 2026, after its premiere air date in September 2019.

Months before Clarkson announced the show’s ending, fans heavily speculated if she planned to continue into an eighth season.

Why Is ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Ending?

Clarkson, whose ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died in August 2025, often missed showtimes to care for her and Blackstock’s two kids, River and Remington, following Blackstock’s passing.

While fans grew to admire Clarkson’s stand-ins, including P!NK, Andy Cohen, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, Amber Ruffin, and more, handing over hosting duties for a show named after herself just didn’t seem right.

When she confirmed “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was over, Clarkson penned a lengthy statement on Instagram to tell fans that this was only a “see you later” type of ending, as she plans to still continue her time as a judge on “The Voice” as well as making and performing new music.

“I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner,” Clarkson wrote.

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision — but this season will be my last hosting TKCS,” she continued. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”