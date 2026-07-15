LeAnn Rimes’ Super-Rare Red Bikini Selfie Makes Jaws Drop: ‘Chasing Beautiful Places’

Beloved country music star LeAnn Rimes just turned up the heat with her jaw-dropping bikini photo! The Voice UK and The Voice Australia coach is no stranger to wowing on the red carpet and on her Instagram page, but these latest summer photos are an instant favorite with fans.

Not only did the star of Hallmark’s beloved 2018 holiday film It’s Christmas, Eve, treat fans to a stunning bikini photo, but she also shut down all those pesky divorce rumors with her husband Eddie Cibrian. And truly, fans couldn’t get enough of this sultry and radiant set of photos.

Below, check out the Dancing with the Stars Season 5 guest performer’s stunning red bikini photos!

LeAnn Rimes’ Red-Hot Bikini Moment

In case you missed it, a few days ago, Rimes, 43, shared the most jaw-dropping snapshots of herself and her husband living their best lives this summer. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “somewhere between la and nashville, with no tour bus, no call sheet and no real schedule. just chasing beautiful places, jumping in lakes and enjoying the ride 🤍.”

While we see the two in stunning looks throughout the post, with Rimes in a brown and white sundress, a baby blue sundress, and a relaxed cream look, we have to talk about the first photo.

In the first photo, we see Rimes and Cibrian on a boat, with Rimes making jaws drop in a red-hot bikini that shows off her radiant skin and seriously toned abs.

Truly, Rimes looks so stunning in this red bikini selfie and we’re always obsessed with her confident photos!

LeAnn Rimes’ Love Life & Road to Confidence

Getty LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian at 60th Academy of Country Music Awards

For those who don’t know, Cibrian and Rimes had an affair on the set of Northern Lights, despite Rimes being married to Dean Sheremet and Cibrian married to Brandi Glanville. Cibrian and Rimes married in 2011. (And Rimes became the stepmom to Cibrian and Glanville’s two sons named Mason, born in June 2003, and Jake, born in April 2007.) Despite some divorce rumors, they’ve been happy ever since (and this latest post proves it)!

Now let’s talk about the country music superstar’s iconic confidence. In a previous interview with People back in 2022, Rimes talked about embracing her 40s, and how she would never go back to being in her 20s.

“I’m at that point where I’m seriously ready. I’m over my thirties. Let’s get to 40,” she said. “As a child, I remember thinking 40 was so old. But now that I’m there, I feel like I have so much life under my belt. I’m much wiser. I wouldn’t be 22 again if you paid me!”

And she discussed how her husband Cibrian has helped her embrace aging and wellness. Rimes added, “We have taught each other a lot. I appreciate us getting older together as adults who are growing and shifting. And Eddie has never been afraid of my evolution.”