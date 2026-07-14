‘Love Again’ Star Valerie Bertinelli’s Unfiltered & No-Makeup Selfie Is Turning Fans’ Heads

Valerie Bertinelli’s no-makeup selfie is truly a stunner! The Lifetime’s Love, Again star is no stranger to wowing in photos that show off her all-natural look. (And it still stuns fans every time.) The beloved actress, known for her work in the 1990 sitcom Sydney and the 1993 sitcom Café Americain, has a new era this summer. It’s about being all natural, all grateful, and all radiant (and we’re all obsessed)!

We always love seeing a celebrity shed the makeup for a selfie or two. Plus, we got to say, we really adore the Foot Network alum’s no-makeup and no filter photo.

Below, see her latest no-makeup selfie (and how much fans love it)!

Valerie Bertinelli’s Totally Unfiltered Selfie

In case you missed it, this past weekend, the Touched by an Angel alum wowed in a gorgeous, no-makeup selfie. She shared the super-rare selfie to her Instagram with the caption reading, “#happysaturday ☀️💛.”

In the radiant snapshot, we see a bare-faced Bertinelli smiling from ear to ear as she basks in the sun. We also see her in a grayish-black tee shirt, along with tortoiseshell glasses, and a silver smart watch. Along with having no makeup on, we truly see her skin fully natural (without filters covering over it). It’s both refreshing and such a sweet reminder from Bertinelli that we shouldn’t be caught up in unrealistic standards from social media!

Now, fans describe her as literal sunshine in this pic, and commented such sweet things like: “Hey Val. You are so inspiring and pretty 🔥” and “I can feel the peace ❤️.”

Valerie Bertinelli’s Life Perspective on Aging & Healing

Getty Valerie Bertinelli poses before an In Conversation for Bertinelli’s new book, “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work Of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect.”

The Hot in Cleveland alum is all about living life on your own terms, which she has said numerous times over the years. In fact, in a previous interview with People, Bertinelli discussed how, throughout the past decade, she’s decided to live her most authentic life.

She said, “I decided that I wasn’t going to necessarily fake it ‘till I make it and pretend to be happy when I’m not, and just be as authentic as I possibly can.”

She then talked about how she loves using her platform for healing: “I think sometimes we can [put] a hand out to say, ‘Hey, I’m trying to do this and if you need some help, I can be here too.’ I have a platform where I can put my hand out and say, ‘Come along with me.’ That’s fulfilling. By me just being able to verbal vomit my feelings and that helps somebody else. Why I wouldn’t I?”

And with being authentic, she also shared a viral video in January 2024 about not using filters. While it’s since been taken down, the details were obtained by Women’s Health. In the video, she said: “PSA about filters and grey roots. I’m filming with no filter today because some of y’all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I’ve told you about.”