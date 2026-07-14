Katie Holmes Sparks Romance Buzz After Cozy Date Night With Mystery Man

Katie Holmes may have a new romance on her hands.

The actress sparked dating speculation after she was spotted holding hands with New York artist Jason Bard Yarmosky while attending a July 10 screening of “The Invite” in East Hampton, New York. According to People, the pair appeared comfortable together throughout the evening, sharing laughs, sweet moments and plenty of chemistry during the outing.

An eyewitness told the outlet Holmes, 47, and Yarmosky arrived hand in hand at the screening hosted by The Cinema Society at the East Hampton Regal UA theater. The source said the artist was seen whispering in Holmes’ ear throughout the night, making her laugh as they walked into the event.

“They seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night,” an onlooker said.

The source also recalled the pair sitting together during the movie, revealing Holmes even rested her head on Yarmosky’s shoulder at one point.

“They looked very cute,” the eyewitness added.

Who Is Jason Bard Yarmosky?

Although the pair did not pose together for photos, they continued spending time together at the event’s afterparty at The Boat House in East Hampton, where they were seen chatting with friends.

Yarmosky is a New York-based artist whose paintings and drawings focus on themes of aging, time and memory. Per Hello! Magazine, he graduated from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2010, and his work has been exhibited in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Paris and Brussels.

His artwork has also appeared in museums such as the Brooklyn Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the San Antonio Museum of Art and the Yellowstone Art Museum. Most recently, his portrait series “Timeless Women in New York” was featured in the windows of Bergdorf Goodman’s flagship Fifth Avenue store, according to People.

While Holmes has not publicly addressed her relationship with Yarmosky, the outing marks the first time she has been linked to someone romantically since musician Bobby Wooten III. The actress and Wooten began dating in 2022 before going their separate ways later that year.

Katie Holmes Has Kept Her Love Life Largely Private

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise at the premiere of “War Of The Worlds” on June 19, 2005 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Holmes has remained notably private about her personal life over the years despite several high-profile relationships.

According to Parade, the actress previously said she never wanted her 2006 to 2012 marriage to Tom Cruise to define her career or identity.

“I don’t want that moment in my life to define me… I was an actor before, an actor during and an actor now,” Holmes said.

Following her divorce from Cruise, with whom she shares 20-year-old daughter Suri, Holmes quietly dated Jamie Foxx for about six years before the pair reportedly split in 2019. She later had a brief romance with New York City chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. before dating Wooten in 2022.

Earlier in her career, Holmes was engaged to actor Chris Klein after they began dating in 2000, though the couple ended their engagement in 2005.

More recently, Holmes reunited with former “Dawson’s Creek” co-star Joshua Jackson for the romantic dramedy “Happy Hours,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. The longtime friends, who dated from 1998 to 1999, sparked romance speculation once again while promoting the film, though neither has confirmed they are anything more than close friends.

The actress also celebrated working with Jackson again, writing on Instagram that collaborating with him after so many years was “a testament to friendship.”

As for Holmes and Yarmosky, neither has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, but their latest outing certainly caught fans’ attention.

“They seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night,” the eyewitness said.