Fans Celebrate Johnny Gilbert’s 98th Birthday After ‘Jeopardy!’ Shares Vintage Photo

Johnny Gilbert celebrated his 98th birthday on Monday, July 13, 2026, and “Jeopardy!” marked the occasion with a special throwback photo honoring the legendary announcer. Yep, after decades behind the microphone, Gilbert’s voice has become just as recognizable to fans as the game itself.

‘Jeopardy!’ Honors Johnny Gilbert With a Special Birthday Tribute

Seen above, the official “Jeopardy!” Instagram account shared a slideshow featuring a much younger Gilbert alongside a simple birthday message.

The caption read:

“A very happy birthday to our legendary announcer, Johnny Gilbert 🥳🎂”

Honestly, it’s hard to imagine “Jeopardy!” without Gilbert’s signature introduction. He’s been announcing the beloved quiz show for so long that generations of viewers have grown up hearing him welcome contestants and introduce host Ken Jennings.

According to the official “Jeopardy!” website:

“Over the span of his career, Johnny has done it all, from performing in nightclubs and as a recording artist, to entertaining movie and television audiences. So much more than the voice of Jeopardy!, Johnny’s a true Hollywood showman.”

Fans Celebrate Johnny Gilbert’s Milestone Birthday

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The birthday tribute quickly filled with thousands of likes and heartfelt comments from viewers, former contestants, and longtime fans. It seems like everyone has a favorite Johnny Gilbert moment.

One former contestant reflected on hearing Gilbert announce them on national television, writing:

“The fact that Johnny Gilbert said my name in front of millions of people is still one of the cooler parts of the experience… HBD GOAT.”

Another fan joked about the vintage photo:

“Good grief, I thought it was a throwback to Liberace before I saw Johnny’s name 😆”

One commenter was amazed by Gilbert’s age (and made a great point), saying:

“So glad you chose a color picture because if this was in black-and-white I would have had such a jump scare given how impressive of a birthday year this is. Hbd!”

Another shared an adorable story about watching the show with their toddler:

“My 19 month old gets so excited to hear Johnny’s voice opening the show every night! He babbles along, mimicking Johnny as he announces the contestants and Ken. You guys would love it!”

Others celebrated the announcer’s unmistakable voice.

“Silver voice, I love when he reads ‘rap music clues’ just goes to show Johnny is FOREVER YOUNG (and hip) Happy Birthday Johnny.”

Another added:

“Happy birthday, Johnny Gilbert! Thanks for lending your amazing voice to Jeopardy! all these years! 🥳🎂🎉”

Viewers Even Quoted Johnny Gilbert’s Famous Intro.

Getty Johnny Gilbert and Alex Trebek attend Canada’s Walk Of Fame Gala in 2006

Let’s be real; one of the most recognizable parts of every episode is Gilbert’s booming introduction. Fans couldn’t resist quoting the iconic lines in the comments.

One simply wrote:

“And now, here is the host of Jeopardy!…”

Another finished it off with the phrase millions of viewers know by heart:

“Live from the Alex Trebek stage, THIS IIIIS JEOPARDY!!!”

Honestly, it seems like Gilbert’s voice has become part of the nightly routine for countless households. Even after all these years, fans continue to celebrate the man behind one of television’s most iconic introductions.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights between 7:00-8:30pm, depending on location, on ABC. To check your exact airtime visit jeopardy.com/watch.