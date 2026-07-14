Amanda Batula & West Wilson Seemingly Troll Pregnancy Rumors in New Grocery Run TikTok

Former “Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson are addressing the latest rumors surrounding their relationship.

After attending a wedding together in Wilson’s home state of Montana earlier this month, Bravo fans began speculating that Batula was hiding a baby bump after she shared a photo of herself in a flowy mint-green dress. Now, both stars are addressing those rumors in a new and playful TikTok.

Amanda Batula & West Wilson Appear to Address Pregnancy Rumors in New TikTok

Getty West Wilson, Amanda Batula and Jesse Solomon attend Bravo’s “Summer House” Season 10 at 92NY on January 28, 2026 in New York City.

A new TikTok shared by West Wilson seemingly addresses the latest rumors that his girlfriend, and former “Summer House” co-star, Amanda Batula, is pregnant.

In the clip, Batula is seen browsing a grocery store and picking up several foods commonly associated with pregnancy cravings. Dressed in a pink-and-white striped button-down shirt and shorts, she grabs multiple jars of pickles and places them into a shopping basket that appears to be held by Wilson.

Next, Batula is spotted at the frozen food aisle, where she grabs two large tubs of vanilla ice cream. The reality star doesn’t say a word in the clip, but fans can notice a smirk on her face, leaning into the pregnancy speculation.

The couple has not responded directly to the pregnancy rumors, but their TikTok seems to poke fun at them.

Pregnancy rumors began circulating after Batula shared a side profile on her Instagram Stories wearing a flowy mint-green dress while overlooking a pasture. According to Daily Dish, Batula and Wilson were in Big Fork, Montana, attending a friend’s wedding.

Batula Is Called ‘Diabolical’ in ‘In the City’ Reunion

Bravo Amanda Batula and West Wilson attend a previous “Summer House” reunion. A new eyewitness report claims the pair exchanged “I love you” during a recent weekend together in Wisconsin.

The first look at the “In the City” season one reunion shows Batula and Wilson’s romance once again coming under scrutiny, and it’s Danielle Olivera who doesn’t hold back.

In the clip, Batula shares that she had both Wilson and Ciara Wilson (her former friend and Wilson’s ex) “together” on the show, but before she could elaborate, Olivera interrupts her and says she wants to address “what we were all thinking when we saw that.”

Her comments seemingly suggest that she questioned Batula’s decision to have them both appear just months after she and Wilson confirmed her relationship in March.

Olivera then calls the move “diabolical.”

Batula’s marriage to Kyle Cooke is also addressed, with the swimwear designer asking her estranged husband how many people he slept with and how soon after they released their statement of separation. Cooke admits that the only person he slept with was “Southern Charm” star Salley Carson.

Batula also makes a bold statement by claiming Cooke “had sex with someone while we were married.” However, the Loverboy founder looks confused by her statement.

It was confirmed that both Batula and Wilson would not be part of the cast for “Summer House” season 11, which has begun filming. According to Bravo, the confirmed cast includes Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, Bailey Taylor, and KJ Dillard.