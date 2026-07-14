Hallmark’s Cast of ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ Look Back at Their Most Unforgettable On-Set Moments: Video

The cast of “Paris Is Always a Good Idea” took time to dish on their favorite on-set moments ahead of the series premiere date on Thursday, July 30.

With a stacked cast, including Lacey Chabert, Scott Michael Foster, Rebecca Hanssen, Henry Czerny, Stephen Hagan, Julien Samani, Alejandro Albarracín, and Barbara Niven, filming for “Paris Is Always a Good Idea” was destined to be an unforgettable experience.

While talking with the Hallmark Channel, Chabert and Foster kicked off the behind-the-scenes unveiling.

According to the two Hallmark stars, one of the most shocking—and memorable—moments on-set was when it began to snow during a scene at the Eiffel Tower.

“So cold that it actually started snowing,” Chabert recalled. “We were not filming a Christmas movie.”

Stephen Hagan Was Too Handsome to Handle

Chabert shared a second favorite on-set moment, telling the crew at Hallmark that the allure of the Parisian city streets often captured her attention. “Being on the streets of Paris, we were doing a walk and talk, and this particular walk and talk was in front of the Arc de Triomphe,” Chabert recalled.

Hanssen, who plays Annabelle in the 6-episode series, was next to share her favorite moment, which had to do with a very handsome castmate.

“One of my favorite moments from set has been the first time that we see Stephen, who plays Colin, and he comes walking over, and we had, you know, a group of women who are meant to turn and see him for the first time, and one of them audibly just went [gasp],” Hanssen shared.

For Hagen, his standout moment was on the more comical side.

“One of my favorite days shooting on set was spending a whole day with a whole herd of sheep, and my favorite sheep of the day was called Felix,” Hagen said. “You’ll see him in the show.”

Julien Samani’s Nostalgic On-Set Flashbacks

Samani, who plays Sebastian in the series, said that his favorite on-set moment reminded him of his earlier modeling days.

“My favorite moment on set [was] the Vogue shoot that we did, where I direct the shoot,” Samani shared. “From 16 till roughly 30 years old, I modeled a lot, and it was fun to actually play the photographer for once.”

Czerny was last to reveal his most memorable moment while filming with the star-studded cast, sharing how the European flare and building structures stood out the most. “Certainly the architecture, the people,” he said.

“Paris Is Always a Good Idea” is slated to premiere exclusively on Hallmark+ on Thursday, July 30, according to a film press release. On the premiere date, two episodes will air, followed by one new episode each week through August 27.