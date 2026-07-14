Cozy Up With Christmas Love Stories All Day on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 15

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Wednesday, July 15. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘The Snow Must Go On’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Isaiah Heyward last appeared on Broadway almost 10 years ago. Since then, getting back on Broadway has been a challenge. To escape the grind of the city and re-evaluate his life, Isaiah visits his sister, Jess, and teenage niece, Aurora, in upstate New York for the holidays. But his yuletide respite is interrupted when he learns Aurora’s high school may have to cancel their annual Christmas musical because they can’t find a director. With a nudge from Aurora and the school’s guidance counselor, Lilly-Anne Brigente, Isaiah decides to save the Christmas show and jumps in as director. Isaiah’s situation gets a little more complicated when he learns that an influential Broadway producer’s daughter is in the school production, so Isaiah decides to cast himself as the lead in order to land a part in an upcoming Broadway show. But while the curtain rises on rehearsals and the Christmas Eve opening night fast approaches, Isaiah finds some Christmas surprises of his own, as he stumbles upon an unexpected romance with Lilly-Anne, creates an unanticipated bond with his students, reassesses his priorities and ultimately discovers that the greatest holiday gift is found when love, family, and friendship take centerstage.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Corey Cott.

“The Snow Must Go On” premiered on November 28, 2025.

‘Believe in Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Beatrice reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, she’s skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. But as she experiences festive traditions and meets a charming stranger named Ethan, she begins to question what’s real and what’s part of the experience. In the end, Christmasland helps Beatrice rediscover hope, love, and the magic of new beginnings.

Starring Meghan Ory and John Reardon.

“Believe in Christmas” premiered on November 30, 2024.

‘A Christmas Together With You’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.

Starring Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort and Niall Matter.

“A Christmas Together With You” premiered on November 20, 2021.

‘Small Town Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to the town of Springdale, the hometown of Emmett Turner, a young man she met over five years ago while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. Nell was hurt when Emmett stood her up for a dinner date and then disappeared from New York without any explanation. Back then, Emmett’s colorful, nostalgic anecdotes about Springdale inspired her to write the book that is shaping her life and especially her holiday season.

Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Ashley Newbrough.

“Small Town Christmas” premiered on December 16, 2018.

‘Rocky Mountain Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Sarah Davis heads to her uncle’s struggling ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a recent breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, an entitled Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. As Sarah and Graham start to bond, Sarah may get more for Christmas than she bargained for.

Stars Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth, and Treat Williams.

“Rocky Mountain Christmas” premiered on December 22, 2017.

‘O Little Christmas Market’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An artist’s fights to saves her town’s beloved Christmas market from a developer but a budding romance with the architect tied to the deal may help bring about a Christmas miracle.

Starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar.

“O Little Christmas Market” premiered on July 11, 2026.