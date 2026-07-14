‘Mayday’: First Trailer Unveiled For Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious Cold War Buddy Comedy

Few actors have so successfully blended hardcore action with hilarious comedy than Ryan Reynolds.

That was evident in the “Deadpool” franchise, and now the Vancouver-born actor is set to take it up a notch with a new buddy comedy set during the waning days of the Cold War.

He’s joined by Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh in the upcoming Apple TV film, and an action-packed, laugh-out-loud trailer has just dropped.

Turning the Spy Thriller On Its Head

Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh star in what’s described as “a genre-bending, action-packed buddy comedy that flips the spy thriller on its head.”

Per the synopsis: “When a hot shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?”

Judging by the new trailer that just dropped, Reynolds looks to have another hit on his hands with a buddy comedy that hearkens back to such 1980s classics as Eddie Murphy‘s “48 Hours” and “Stir Crazy.”

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A Throwback To Buddy Films of the 1980s

According to co-directors John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein, “Mayday” is a throwback to the kind of movies they grew up watching.

“The buddy films of the 1980s were a bizarre and enticing blend of humor, danger and genuine heart,” the two said in a statement.

“‘Mayday’ is our ode to this genre,” they continued, “with the unlikely pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Sir Kenneth Branagh in a Cold War adventure that explores what it means to be patriotic, but ultimately what it means to be human.”

One Of the Film’s Directors Has a Familiar Face

The name John Francis Daley may have caught the attention of readers familiar with a cult-hit TV classic blast from the past.

Daley, in fact, was one of the stars of beloved NBC comedy “Freaks and Geeks,” which aired for just a single season between 1999 and 2000. Despite being cancelled so quickly, the Judd Apatow-created series has gone on to become a cult classic that remains beloved by an ever-growing cadre of fans.

Meanwhile, the show has become legendary for the stunning number of acting careers it launched, providing some of them with their first on-camera roles. In addition to Daley (who played a nerdy teenager), other members of the cast included Busy Phillipps, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini and Martin Starr, Seth Rogen and James Franco.

Daley Has Directed Before

While his co-stars have forged successful careers onscreen, Daley has become equally successful behind the camera.

In addition to the upcoming “Mayday,” other films that he and Goldstein have co-directed include “Vacation” (the 2015 reboot of “National Lampoon’s Vacation”), the 2018 comedy “Game Night” (boasting a cast including Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and “Mean Girls” alum Rachel McAdams) and 2023’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”