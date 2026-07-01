Ryan Reynolds Shares Sweet Story About How His Brothers Saved Him From a Scolding When He Was 12

Canadian-American actor, entrepreneur, and producer Ryan Reynolds has shared a sweet story about how his three older brothers saved him from a severe scolding by his father when he was about 12 years old.

Per People, Reynolds’ three brothers are Jeff, Terry, and Patrick. Jeff is very private and Reynolds calls him “the first friend I ever had.” Terry followed in their father James’ footsteps and became a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (or “Mountie”). Patrick is a teacher at Coyote Creek Elementary in British Columbia.

As well as crediting the trio with giving him his trademark quick and sarcastic wit, Reynolds also often describes how they were (and still are) very protective over him. He has shared a story about that on his social media.

Ryan Reynolds Feared the Worst From His Dad After Getting an Earring

Taking to his Instagram account to share it with his 49.3 million followers, Ryan Reynolds posted a segment from a 2022 interview he gave to David Letterman on Season 4 of Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”

In the 57-second clip, Reynolds explained how, when he was about 12, he thought it would be “cool” to get an earring.

He headed to a piercing place (Sears, possibly, he pondered) with his friend and his friend’s mom. The mom in question signed all the relevant consent papers and, sure enough, Reynolds got his ear pierced and an earring put in place.

Arriving home for dinner, Reynolds was terrified of his father’s potential reaction.

The star explained, “My brothers said, ‘You’re gonna die. You’re gonna show up at dinner tonight, and there will be a messy stabbing death because Dad will take one of the utensils and stab you.”

Reynolds explained that, at the dinner table, he was flush, sweating profusely, and staring down, scared to make eye contact with his dad.

However, upon feeling his father’s gaze upon him, he braved looking up to find that all three of his brother’s had chosen to have their ears pierced in an adorable attempt to take the heat off their youngest sibling.

The story prompted Letterman to respond, “Oh my God!”

Reynolds then added, “It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The star’s fans and followers loved the story. Many flocked to the comments section of his post to have their say on it.

Reynolds’ Followers Called His Story ‘Wonderful’ & ‘Beautiful’

Getty Ryan Reynolds.

The comments section of Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram post about his brothers saving him from his father’s potential wrath is teeming with messages from people who loved the story.

Academy Award-winning actress Helen Hunt wrote, “What a beautiful story ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One of Reynolds’ followers commented, “Nice save by the brothers! 👏Ice cube and a needle was my method, Sears probably was the better idea.”

Another follower said, “Brotherhood of the earring. Thats what we call a wonderful brotherhood ❤️.”

“Brotherly love, Canadian style ❤️,” added another Instagram user.

Finally, one person noted, “Brotherly love at its finest.”

It really is a lovely story. Moreover, it’s great to know Reynolds enjoys such a wonderful relationship with his brothers.