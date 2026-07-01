Netflix Renews Smash-Hit Crime Drama for Season 2 After 1.31 Billion Minutes Viewed

Netflix has officially renewed its hit crime drama, “Nemesis,” for a second season following its breakout debut.

Since premiering in May, the eight-episode series has dominated Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV rankings, spending five weeks on the chart and soaring to No. 1 just two weeks after its release.

“Nemesis” racked up over 1.31 billion viewing minutes by mid-June 2026, cementing its place as one of the top-performing original series this year.

Netflix Greenlights ‘Nemesis’ Season 2

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Tani Marole, co-creator and executive producer of “Nemesis,” expressed his gratitude and promised fans an even bigger and better second season.

“Season two, we’re very grateful to have it… We’re going to make sure those questions get answered — and even more questions are available for you to answer,” Marole said in a statement according to Variety. “Make no mistakes, season two is going to be bigger and better.”

Meanwhile, co-creator and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp expressed her excitement over the show’s renewal.

“I feel blessed to get a season two,” Kemp added. “We thank the fans…it’s because of them — there’s no other reason. It’s them showing up, them talking about it and their huge social media response. We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans.”

Nne Ebong, Netflix’s VP of Studio Scripted Series, praised the creative team behind “Nemesis” following the show’s renewal.

“Courtney and Tani have built something truly special with ‘Nemesis’ — a show that captivated audiences and never let go,” Ebong said. “Watching the global response has been extraordinary; this series resonated with fans in a way that was electric and far-reaching. Their vision, craft, and passion are unmatched, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this journey with them into Season 2.”

What Happened in ‘Nemesis’ Season 1?

“Nemesis” Season 1 ends with a series of shocking twists as Noah goes on the run after witnessing Coltrane kill Amos.

Authorities issue a warrant for Coltrane after uncovering evidence linking Detective Harper to the murder. Ebony is arrested but calls off the hit on Noah, while Isaiah vows to take down Coltrane himself.

As multiple groups—including the Alvarez cartel, the LAPD, and Noah—hunt Coltrane, Candace is mistakenly kidnapped, and Ebony is injured.

The finale culminates in a tense showdown where Noah is shot, and Isaiah faces an impossible choice: save his son or continue pursuing Coltrane.

“Nemesis” stars Y’lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder, Matthew Law as Isaiah Stiles, Cleopatra Coleman as Ebony Wilder, Tre Hale as Darren Stroman, Domenick Lombardozzi as Dave Cerullo, Jonnie Park as Chris Choi, Ariana Guerra as Yvette Cruz, Gabrielle Dennis as Candace Stiles, Michael Potts as James Sealey, Stephanie Sigman as Detective Nicolette Harper, and Jeff Pierre as Malik Jacobs.

Synopsis: “In the streets of Los Angeles, a relentless LAPD detective and a brilliant master thief are locked in a dangerous obsession — each pushing the other to the edge. From the creator of Power, Nemesis is a slick, high-stakes cat-and-mouse thriller where both men will risk everything: their careers, their families, their freedom, driven by the chilling certainty that only one of them can win.”