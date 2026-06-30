9 Must-Watch TV Premieres This July

July is almost here, and it’s shaping up to be a big month for television, with a lineup of highly anticipated premieres across broadcast, cable, and streaming.

From the return of fan-favorite series to exciting reboots and brand-new shows, there’s something for every TV fan to enjoy. Check out these 9 must-watch shows premiering this July.

‘Elle’ (July 1, Prime Video)

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More than two decades after “Legally Blonde” premiered, Prime Video is taking fans back to Elle Woods’ high school years with the prequel series “Elle.”

This time around, newcomer Lexi Minetree takes on the iconic role of Elle Woods, and original star Reese Witherspoon couldn’t be more thrilled.

Witherspoon, who serves as one of the show’s executive producers, also confirmed that Amazon ordered a season two of “Elle.”

“Elle” Season will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 1, with a total of eight episodes named after an iconic quote from the original “Legally Blonde” film.

Synopsis: “Before Elle Woods was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard, we meet her in 1995 in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. In this unexpected chapter of her adolescence, we learn about the experiences that shaped Elle into the iconic young woman we’ve come to know and love.“

‘Little House on the Prairie’ (July 9, Netflix)

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Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved “Little House on the Prairie” books, Netflix is revisiting the story of a pioneering family as they head west in search of a new life during the 1870s.

The six-episode series has been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere. The series, which stars Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, and Alice Halsey, is coming to Netflix on July 9.

Synopsis: “The close-knit Ingalls family builds a new life on the Western frontier, where the joys of nature and the struggle for survival are deeply intertwined.”

‘Big Brother Season 28’ (July 9, CBS)

“Big Brother” is reaching a historic milestone as it returns for its 28th season. The series is set to have its most programming hours ever, kicking off with a 90‑minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT).

The reality show is also the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes.

“Big Brother: Unlocked” also returns on Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) with exclusive footage from inside the house, extended interviews, surprise guest appearances, and behind-the-scenes access.

Synopsis: “‘Big Brother’ follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.”

‘The Five-Star Weekend’ (July 9, Peacock)

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“The Five-Star Weekend” is a television adaptation based on Elin Hildebrand’s novel of the same name. It follows the story of famed cook and best-selling author Hollis Shaw, whose world is turned upside down after a devastating loss she can’t overcome.

“The Five-Star Weekend” stars Jennifer Garner, D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloe Sevigny, Harlow Jane, and Timothy Olyphant. The series premieres July 9 on Peacock.

Synopsis: “After her husband’s unexpected death and a very public breakdown, famed cook Hollis hosts her best friends for an elaborate weekend on Nantucket.”

‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ (July 13, ABC)

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The hit “Dancing with the Stars” franchise is expanding with a new competition show, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.”

The brand new series will premiere July 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 champion Robert Irwin is set to host the competition, which follows 12 talented up-and-coming dancers living under one roof as they compete for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

‘All American’ Season 8 (July 13, The CW)

“All American” Season 8 premieres with a two-hour episode on July 13, at 8/7c on The CW, with a total of 13 episodes.

But before that, fans can enjoy the “All American: The Final Season Special,” which premiered on June 22.

Season 8 of the beloved CW series stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Nathaniel McIntyre, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, and Kareem Grimes.

Synopsis: “Jordan, Layla, and Coop step into a new chapter as adults, while helping a new generation of Beverly and Crenshaw teens navigate life and football.”

‘The Hawk’ (July 16, Netflix)

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“The Hawk” stars Will Ferrell as Lonnie Hawkins, a former world No. 1 golfer struggling to recapture his magic as his career enters its back nine.

In November, Ferrell was sidelined for a short time due to a minor injury, which kept him from filming scenes. Producers reportedly had to re-arrange the schedule as he recovered, according to TMZ.

Starring Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, and Jimmy Tatro, “The Hawk” premieres on Netflix on July 16.

Synopsis: “On the back nine of his career, golf legend Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins chases one final major — and drags everyone he loves into the chaos.”

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 4 (July 23, Paramount+)

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“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 follows the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise led by Captain Christopher Pike as they “embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars.

As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 premieres Thursday, July 23, globally on Paramount+

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ (July 23, HBO Max)

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“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” is a 10-episode spin-off of the hit “Big Bang Theory.”

The series premieres on July 23 on HBO Max, and episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. It stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart, Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert, and John Ross Bowie as Kripke.

Synopsis: “After accidentally creating a new multiverse, comic book store owner Stuart Bloom must locate a quantum-interference device to restore reality.”

‘House of Stassi’ (July 30, Hulu)

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“House of Stassi,” starring Stassi Schroeder, will debut with a two-episode premiere on July 29 on Freeform and July 30 on Hulu.

Synopsis: “In ‘House of Stassi,’ Schroeder is stepping back into the spotlight to redefine her place in pop culture — but staying on top means confronting the ghosts of her past and a chaotic inner circle with a talent for disrupting her life.”