What’s New on TV This Week? The Biggest Premieres for July 27-August 2, 2026

The calendar is about to flip to August, but July still has a few more TV premieres worth checking out. This week’s lineup includes everything from true crime documentaries and psychological thrillers to cooking competitions, reality TV, and a brand-new Hallmark series starring one of the network’s biggest names.

Yep, there are several familiar faces making their return this week. It seems like every few days brings something completely different. And honestly, it’s another solid week for anyone looking to add a few new titles to their watchlist.

Most of this week’s premieres continue to arrive on streaming services, though there are several notable cable debuts as well.

Monday, July 27, 2026

The week begins with a series that’s likely to appeal to mystery and suspense fans. Let’s be real, psychological thrillers have become incredibly popular over the past few years, and this one arrives with an entire season ready to binge.

“Furious” premieres at 2:00am ET on Hulu/Disney+.

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Food Network adds another culinary competition to its lineup on Tuesday featuring Chef Antonia Lofaso and her sous-chef Nestor Milian. Honestly, she has built a loyal fan base over the years, making this one to watch for food lovers.

“Kitchen Undercover” airs at 8:00pm ET on Food Network.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday is easily the busiest day of the week. Yep, viewers can choose between a new true crime documentary series or Bravo alum Stassi Schroeder’s return to reality TV. It seems like both shows will attract very different audiences, but they’re likely to generate plenty of conversation.

“ The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare ” premieres at 3:00am ET on Netflix.

” premieres at on Netflix. “House of Stassi” airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Hallmark fans have plenty to look forward to on Thursday as Lacey Chabert headlines her first television series for the network. Let’s be real, after years of starring in Hallmark movies, this is a milestone many fans have been waiting to see.

“Paris Is Always a Good Idea,” premieres at 2:00am ET on Hallmark+.

Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday brings another crime series to the schedule, this time with a British setting. Honestly, the combination of an international drama and being executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson makes this one stand out from the rest of the week’s premieres.

“Fightland” airs at 8:00pm ET on Starz.

Saturday, August 1, 2026

A quiet Saturday gives viewers the perfect opportunity to catch up on everything released earlier in the week before Sunday’s final premiere.

No new TV premieres are scheduled.

Sunday, August 2, 2026

The week wraps up with a new “Naked and Afraid” spin-off that brings back 12 franchise veterans for another survival challenge. Yep, longtime fans of the series will likely want to see how this latest twist changes the competition.

“Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked” airs at 7:00pm ET on Discovery.

What to Add to Your Watchlist

Honestly, one of the highlights of the week has to be Lacey Chabert’s move into series work for Hallmark. Let’s be real, that’s a premiere many fans have probably had circled on their calendars for quite a while.

This week’s schedule may not be packed from start to finish, but it seems like there’s a nice variety of premieres to choose from. Whether the plan is watching a new documentary, diving into a psychological thriller, or following another adventure, there are plenty of fresh options arriving before August gets underway.