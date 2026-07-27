Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Bravely Shuts Down Unkind Comments on Her Appearance

In the 2010s, “Dance Moms” absolutely ruled Lifetime television. Fans loved tuning in week after week to catch up with Abby Lee Miller and her troupe of young dancers. The show ran through 2019 across eight seasons. Now, the girls are adults and have lives of their own outside the dance universe.

Brooke and Paige Hyland were two fan favorites, alongside their mom, Kelly. Lately, Paige has been spending time studying in France. While she’s having the time of her life, she unfortunately had to address unkind comments she received over swimsuit photos.

Now, Paige is bravely calling out the trolls and reminding everyone that all body types are important.

Paige Hyland Calls Out Trolls Over Her Swimsuit Photos

Fans loved Paige Hyland as a child star on “Dance Moms.” Now, many are loving her adult personality as well. She’s incredibly fearless and wants to stand up for others when they need it.

“Let’s normalize commenting literally anything besides someone’s body 🫶🫶🫶” Paige captioned a recent Instagram video.

“Get ready with me while I talk about why it’s never okay to comment on someone’s body,” the former “Dance Moms” star began in the video. “It’s 2026, I thought we all knew this, but I guess we need a little refresher. I posted this picture on Instagram and honestly the comments I got were actually diabolical.”

The photo in question was of Paige Hyland in a swimsuit enjoying time at the beach. She sports a cute red and black bikini and seems to sincerely be having a great time. However, many of the comments are incredibly unkind, which prompted Paige’s response.

“There are so many people saying I look anorexic, that I’m promoting unhealthy eating habits, and that as an influencer I shouldn’t be encouraging this behavior. But as an influencer, I feel like it’s my responsibility to stand up for people whose bodies naturally look like mine,” Paige explained.

The ‘Dance Moms’ Star Asks For Body Positivity For Everyone

The 25-year-old went on to explain she often goes to the gym to try to build muscle, but weight loss has never been her goal. She has a naturally thin body type and has thankfully never suffered from disordered eating.

“I’ve never had [an eating disorder], which I’m extremely grateful for,” Paige continued. “But if I did have an eating disorder, imagine reading comments from thousands of people picking apart my body and diagnosing me when they have no idea what’s going on. That is not concern, that’s public body shaming designed as concern, which is not cute. You are never entitled to comment on someone’s body just because you think you’re helping.”

“I know there’s other girls who probably look like me and are reading the comments on my picture and thinking there is something wrong with their bodies and that genuinely makes me sick to my stomach. Just like it’s wrong for shaming someone for being bigger, it’s also wrong for shaming them for being smaller. Body positivity has to include all bodies or it’s not body positivity.”

In the comments, many fans cheered on Paige Hyland and thanked her for standing up for others with her body type.

“You are so beautiful and so well said girl,” one Instagram viewer wrote.

“As someone who’s been tiny my whole life- thank you,” another added.

“Dance Moms” is currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.