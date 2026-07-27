Serena Page Shares Update on Engagement Timeline With Kordell Beckham

“Love Island USA” winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham continue to take their relationship one step at a time, and Page says they’re in no rush to skip important milestones.

During an appearance on Kaylor Martin‘s “Kaylor’s Crash Out” podcast, Page shared new details about the couple’s future, including her thoughts on getting engaged, living together and balancing their growing careers after reality TV.

The conversation began with a lighthearted interruption when Beckham called Page during the recording. After Martin joked about whether the couple had moved in together, Page quickly shut down the idea, explaining that she’s sticking to a personal rule before taking that next step.

Serena Page Says She Won’t Move In Without a Ring

Page explained that while Beckham spends plenty of time at her apartment, they still maintain separate homes.

“Not until I have a ring,” she said when Martin asked if they had officially moved in together.

Page added that she enjoys having her own space and believes she’ll have plenty of time to share a home after marriage.

“I have the rest of my life to live with a man,” she said, explaining that she wants to enjoy this chapter of independence while still spending time together.

The topic naturally turned toward engagement, with Martin asking whether Beckham already knows what kind of ring she wants.

Page laughed and admitted she has no intention of leaving that decision entirely up to him. Instead, she plans to share exactly what she likes and let a trusted friend help when the time eventually comes.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for IHOP Serena Page and Leah Kateb smiling

The Couple Has Discussed Their Future Together

Although Page said she doesn’t know when Beckham plans to propose, she revealed that they’ve already had conversations about their long-term future.

“I have a timeline,” she explained, noting that the couple is currently focused on building their careers before taking the next step.

Page also pointed out that Beckham is three years younger than she is, but praised how mature he has been throughout their relationship.

“I always think that he’s way older because he carries himself so well and mature,” she said during the podcast conversation.

Martin noted that Beckham previously hinted in another interview that he already knows when he hopes to propose, even if Page doesn’t know the exact timing yet.

For now, Page said she’s comfortable letting the proposal remain a surprise within the timeline they’ve already discussed together.

Serena Page Says Work Is Keeping Her Busy

Beyond wedding talk, Page shared that she and Beckham have been staying busy with work while continuing to enjoy life together.

She revealed she’s been traveling, spending time with Beckham and working on a major project that she hopes to announce before the end of the year.

“I’m excited,” Page said, adding that the project has taken up much of her time while still allowing her to partner with brands on campaigns.

The interview maintained an upbeat tone throughout, with the longtime friends reflecting on their “Love Island USA” experience, joking about memorable villa moments and expressing gratitude for the opportunities that followed the show. For fans hoping wedding bells are in the couple’s future, Page’s latest comments suggest she and Beckham remain on the same page, even if they’re choosing to enjoy the journey before making it official.