Rick and Morty Season 9 Finale Recap: What Happened in ‘Field of Dreams’?

The hit animated sitcom “Rick and Morty” wrapped up its ninth season with its finale. The finale premiered on July 26, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. The finale aired ahead of the premiere of the new “Rick and Morty” spin-off series, “President Curtis.”

“Rick and Morty” follows a brilliant but cynical scientist Rick Sanchez, his grandson Morty Smith, and the rest of their family in their bizarre, high-concept journeys across the multiverse. The final episode of Season 9, titled “Field of Dreams,” shows Morty attending funerals of the alternate versions of himself so he can hear people say nice things about him.

What Happened in the Season 9 Finale?

The Season 9 finale follows a curious Morty as he visits dimensions where alternate versions of himself have already passed away. Since Morty usually takes the place of Mortys who don’t survive their adventures, this finale provides a rate change of pace for him.

Morty eventually bonds with a version of his family who seem happier and healthier than his own. They appear far more loving and concerned for his well-being. Not only have they not experienced interdimensional travel, they have all cut Rick out of their lives years beforehand.

Sick of his dysfunctional family, Morty starts spending time with the other Smiths, only to realize they are too controlling and possessive. Unfortunately, Morty becomes stranded in their reality after the alternate Jerry breaks his portal gun.

Morty seeks the help of that universe’s Rick, who is a sober, happily married college professor. The duo create a new portal gun. However, the alternate Rick becomes so consumed by his work that he relapses into alcoholism and his second wife leaves him. Though Morty reunites with his family, his violent confrontation with the alternate version of his family leaves him traumatized. Just another day for Morty.

This “Rick and Morty” episode doesn’t change the status quo like previous season finales. Nevertheless, it delves into the Smith family’s dynamic by exploring what it would like if Rick had never around. In an ironic twist of fate, Morty ends up being the one who destroys his alternate family.

Rick and Morty Season 9 Recap

A lot happened in “Rick and Morty” Season 9. As usual, each of the season’s ten episodes presenting a unique adventure revolving around members of the Smith family. Season 9 actually began with the Smiths battling Evil Morty, one of their greatest villains, and locking him up in “time prison.”

After that, Rick wiped his memory so he could take a “Severance”-style vacation. He and Morty took on a kung fu master and got trapped in an alien forest. Morty also reunited with Snowball, his talking dog from the show’s second episode. These are just a few of the wild adventures the Smiths had this season.

Fans can expect more from “Rick and Morty.” A tenth season is currently in development, and the show is expected to have at least 12 seasons.

Those who missed the “Rick and Morty” Season 9 on TV can watch it on the Adult Swim website. New episodes of “Rick and Morty” will also be available on a rolling three-week delay on Hulu and HBO Max.