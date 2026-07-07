Explosive Trailer Drops for 50 Cent’s Anticipated New Series

Fans of the STARZ network’s various “Power” series will want to catch the upcoming new drama from those shows’ exec producer, rapper-turned-TV mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

That show is “Fightland,” an action-packed series set within the world of professional boxing. As a bonus, the series has an international flair, set in present-day London.

What is ‘Fightland’ About?

STARZ Key art for Starz series ‘Fightland.’

According to the STARZ logline, the action takes place within the high-stakes British boxing scene, where competition runs high.

“’Fightland’ is a gripping story of redemption, betrayal and brutal ambition — in and out of the ring,” the logline states. “With edge-of-your-seat action and a gritty setting populated by dangerous characters, this is a world of money and power never seen before.”

“Fightland” is Jackson’s first internationally produced show, through his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

An Action-Packed Trailer Has Arrived

Play

“Fightland centers on British-born boxer Duke Kilroy, played by Howard Charles.

As the series begins, Duke has just won the heavyweight championship. On that same night, however, “a vicious assault leaves his brother, Calvin, dead. Duke is devastated and his reaction in the aftermath costs him eight years in a U.S. prison. Upon his release, and after having made a sinister discovery, Duke returns home seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up — the criminal kingpin and his former promoter Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock). But Kingsley has vanished, leaving his children and wife, Joy (Deborah Ayorinde), who happens to be the love of Duke’s life, to pick up the pieces.”

The synopsis continues: “Working with a cartel desperate to control London’s drug market, Duke begins a high-risk game of infiltrating Kingsley’s empire to destroy it from within and smoke out his enemy. But amidst a volatile criminal landscape, and competing influences threatening to pull him off course, Duke will need to channel everything that made him a champion fighter into his bloody pursuit to win the ultimate victory — revenge for his brother.”



The “Fightland” cast also includes Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Cebella “Cece” Marshall, Charles Babalola as Ezekiel “Zeek” Marshall, Tahirah Sharif as Kim Harper, Tyler Conti as Justin “Jay” Hall and Richard Pepple as Gary “Gazzer” Kilroy.

‘Fightland’ is a Very Special Series for STARZ

According to the STARZ press release, “Fightland” represents the network’s “first wholly owned series.”

Hopes are high that the series will experience the kind of success that STARZ has experienced with its hit “Outlander” and “Power” franchises, which continue to drive viewership for the network. In addition, Shemar Moore‘s upcoming “S.W.A.T.” spinoff, “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” has been picked by STARZ.

Meanwhile, the series is the latest in the ever-expanding roster of series produced by Jackson and his team. So far, that includes his “Power”-verse series (comprised of the original series and, to date, four different spinoffs), scripted dramas “BMF” and “For Life,” and numerous other projects, ranging from the documentaries such as “The Gilgo Beach Killer” to the BET sketch comedy series “50 Central.”

When Will ‘Fightland’ Premiere?

The new series will make its debut o Friday, July 31 on Starz.