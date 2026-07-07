First Look: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Fan Fave Seeks a Bride in Netflix Reality Show

When “Too Hot to Handle” first appeared on Netflix back in 2020, Harry Jowsey proved to be an instant fan favorite.

Since then, the Australian reality star’s romance journey has continued on Netflix’s all-star reality hit, “Perfect Match,” New Zealand dating show “Heartbreak Island,” and even during his stint on “Dancing With the Stars.” Meanwhile, fans have watched him flirt, hook up, fall in love, break up, and everything in between (remember when he proposed to Francesca Farago with a Ring Pop?).

Now, six years later, he’s ready to settle down — and plans to find “the one” in his new reality show, “Let’s Marry Harry.”

Harry Jowsey is Heading to the Altar in ‘Let’s Marry Harry’

Netflix Harry Jowsey

In this new series that is not unlike “The Bachelor,” Jowsey will date his way through a bevy of potential matches. His goal, however, is a serious one: actual love, and then marriage.

“Having a show of my own is incredible, but also having my family at Netflix stop at nothing to help me find the love of my life is the most amazing feeling,” Jowsey tells Tudum of his forthcoming series.

Harry Will Be Advised by Some Famous Friends

Netflix Georgia Hassarati, Sonny Henty and Amanda Kloots.

The women wooing Jowsey quickly discover there’s a twist. Not only do these prospective brides need to hit it off with him, they’ll also need to make a good impression on the famous friends he’s enlisted to help guide him: close pals Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati and Sonny Henty.

Per Netflix, “The trio will step in to make tough calls and guide him on his journey from player to life partner.”

Harry Bonded with Amanda Kloots Over Their Respective Losses

Kloots first entered Jowsey’s life after losing her husband — Broadway star Nick Cordero — to COVID-19 in 2020. When Jowsey lost his father a few years later, she became his shoulder to lean on.

“We just became very close, very fast,” she tells Tudum, revealing she’s been urging him to open up his heart to find real, lasting love. “When this opportunity came up for him, I felt so protective of him because he had told me how badly he wanted to get married and have a family,” she adds. “When [Harry] wants something, nothing gets in his way.”

Harry Also Leans on His Ex, ‘Perfect Match’ Winner Georgia Hassarati

In addition to Kloots, Jowsey has also called in Georgia Hassarati, best known from the third season of “Too Hot to Handle” and winning the inaugural season of “Perfect Match.” After meeting when she guested on Jowsey’s podcast, the two dated on and off for about a year. However, what began as a turbulent romance has since evolved into a close friendship.

“I’m one of the few people who have been able to see a deep side of Harry,” she says, explaining that their romantic history gives her a whole other level of insight into helping him find a bride. “I know exactly what kind of person he is looking for, what kind of person will work for him, and what won’t,” she adds.

Sonny Henty Has Become Harry’s BFF

Finally, there’s Sonny Henty, a London-born, L.A.-based artist who hit it off with Jowsey after a chance meeting at a dinner party six years ago. Since then, the two have become the closest of friends; in fact, Jowsey is the godfather of Henty’s son.

Over the years, Henty has had a front-row seat to Jowsey’s dating life, and considers himself an expert on what kind of woman will make his friend happy.

“I care a lot about him and try to protect him from himself,” says Henty. And while Jowsey considers Henty to be his “honorary brother,” Henty views their friendship a bit differently. “I would say our relationship is like father and son,” he quips. “He’s desperate for my approval.”

When Will ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ Arrive on Netflix?

Netflix Harry Jowsey meets the prospective brides.

Fans can expect to see Jowsey embark on his next romantic adventure when the first seven episodes of “Let’s Marry Harry” drop on Wednesday, August 5 on Netflix.

A week later, viewers can catch the finale when it debuts on August 12.