Layla Taylor Shares Update on Her Relationship With New Girlfriend

Layla Taylor came out as bisexual in July and said she was dating a woman. That woman’s identity hasn’t been revealed, but “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star is getting closer to sharing her identity with the world.

Layla Taylor of ‘Mormon Wives’ Says Her Girlfriend Is Chivalrous

The 25-year-old reality star posted a video holding hands with a woman as she stood outside a building on July 6 on Instagram. The arm is covered with black tattoos.

“‘You’re glowing recently’ thanks I’m dating a woman now” was written over the video. “Chivalry isn’t dead it’s w[ith] the lesbians,” read the caption.

Miranda Hope, also known as Miranda McWhorter shared her support for her co-star. “Me angels,” she commented with a crying emoji.

“So happy for you,” commented Olivia “Liv” Walker from “Love Island USA” Season 6.

The Hulu star posted jokes about her journey to coming out on Instagram before the recent post. “Gay? Girl, don’t play,” Taylor lip synced to Nene Leakes. “If I was gay, I would be like, ‘I’m gay! Woo!’ I hang with the gays, but I ain’t gay. And I wouldn’t even want any Hello Kitty.” She wrote, “Me the last 25 years!”

Another Instagram video showed the mother of two kids dancing to the words, “Dance if you gay, Bruce.” She captioned it, “‘She’s going to make it her whole personality’ here’s another post just to rage bait ppl hehe and after being closeted my whole life…yes yes I will.”

How Did Layla Taylor Come Out as Bisexual?

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Taylor’s interview with Jay Shetty was released on June 28. “It’s something that I have known since I was little. It’s just something that I honestly didn’t know how to formally address for a long period of my life,” she told the podcast host.

“I’m gay, and I’m bi. I date women and men,” she said. Taylor said there wasn’t a lot of LGBTQ representation around her. However, she did watch “Pretty Little Liars” that had lesbian characters and enjoyed their scenes.

Her relationship with Mason McWhorter ended in February after almost a year. She told her fans that the news wasn’t surprising.

“I feel like it’s kind of obvious,” she said with tears in her eyes in a TikTok video. “I think everyone’s already noticed, and there’s pages already making videos about it, so I just wanted to hop on here to kind of set the record straight on something.”

They stopped following each other on social media. “But there’s no bad blood between us,” she told the camera. “I genuinely want and wish nothing but the best for Mason. Things just weren’t working out.”

Taylor said he felt like he had to leave the relationship to grow. It looks like she has grown too after the relationship.

Executive producer Jeff Jenkins told Variety in May that he wants Taylor Frankie Paul to return for season 5. PEOPLE reported in the same month that resumed filming confessionals, and might move on to season 6.