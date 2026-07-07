Beloved 90s Band Cancels All 2026 Concerts, ‘Completely Heartbroken’ Over Bassist’s Sudden Passing

Two weeks after Sixpence None the Richer bassist Justin Cary died at age 50 following a massive stroke, the 90s hitmakers announced on July 7, 2026, that they’ve canceled the rest of their tour dates to grieve their loss. Known for hit songs including “Kiss Me” and “There She Goes,” the band had concerts scheduled across the U.S. through August and a European tour set for the fall, but has removed all dates from its website.

“We are completely heartbroken over the tragic and untimely loss of our bandmate, brother-in-arms, and friend for 30 years, Justin Cary,” lead singer Leigh Nash wrote in a social media post, announcing that “with heavy hearts, we are canceling all remaining tour dates for 2026.”

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Cary died on June 20, two days after suffering a massive stroke, according to a GoFundMe set up to help him and his wife, Linda. He was hospitalized in the I.C.U. at Albany Medical Center in New York, where he underwent two surgeries.

At the time of his death, Nash shared a brief tribute on Instagram that said, “‘We sure had a great time’ is an understatement. Thank you, Justin. We love you forever. Please keep his dear Linda close to your hearts. She is our family. There’s never been anybody like Justin. 🙏🏻.”

Sixpence None the Richer formed in the early 90s and hit it big with 1997’s “Kiss Me,” which has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify, and has had a huge resurgence in popularity in recent years. It was certified Triple Platinum in 2024, the same year the band reunited after 20 years.

In Nash’s social media post on June 7, she wrote, “The past three years had been full of international tours, recording new music, and an even further deepening of the joy of making music together. We were looking forward to connecting with new and old fans around the world this summer and fall, but for now we need time to be still and grieve.”

In the caption of the post, which featured Nash’s statement and a carousel of recent tour photos, she also wrote, “Hundreds of pictures. Thousands of memories, 30 years worth. Thank you, Justin. There’ll never be another you, sir. No one could pack a suitcase better or make us laugh harder.”

Nash continued, “We don’t know what is ahead, we never do, really. But for now, we must grieve our brother. Prayers are welcome for us all, especially his beautiful wife, Linda. We love you all so much and will see you again.”

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Cary’s widow, Linda, weighed in on Nash’s latest post, writing in the comment section, “I don’t think there were many days @oscarthegrinch didn’t mention @sixpenceleigh @slocum72 and everyone he had the pleasure of playing with on tour. You were his family and he held that so close to his heart. Thank you for loving him and me. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The band’s fans were overwhelmingly understanding and supportive of their decision to stop touring for now, including one who commented, “No concert is more important than taking the time to mourn someone who meant so much to you. Thank you for putting each other first. Please know your fans understand completely, and we’ll be here whenever you’re ready to come back. Right now, take all the time you need to grieve. Sending prayers, love, and strength to Justin’s family, friends, and all of you. ❤️🙏🏼”

Fellow musicians also offered their support. Michelle Branch left two broken heart emoji in the comment section, and rising country star Laci Kaye Booth wrote, “I’m so so sorry for your loss. Sending love. 💔”