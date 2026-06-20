Popular 90s Band’s Bassist Passes at 50 — Tributes Pour In

The bassist of one of the most popular alternative rock bands of the 1990s has sadly passed away at the age of just 50.

Justin Cary played bass guitar for Tennessee-based group Sixpence None the Richer, whose hits include the iconic “Kiss Me,” as well as “Breathe Your Name,” and covers of songs like “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” “There She Goes,” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

Cary was born on June 21, 1975, meaning he would have turned 51 tomorrow.

He suffered a major stroke on Thursday, June 18. Initially, after he had been taken to Albany Medical Center in New York, a GoFundMe page had been set up to help support his family on what was meant to be “the road ahead.” Sadly, he died later that day.

He leaves behind his wife, Linda.

Sixpence None the Richer’s lead singer, Leigh Nash, took to social media to announce his passing.

‘We Love You Forever’ Say Justin Cary’s Bandmates

Leigh Nash shared the news of Justin Cary’s passing on her Instagram account with her 80,600 followers.

The post comprises a carousel of seven photographs of Sixpence None the Richer, each of which has Cary in it (he’s the one second from the right in the first picture).

Nash captioned the post, “‘We sure had a great time’ is an understatement. Thank you, Justin. We love you forever. Please keep his dear Linda close to your hearts. She is our family. There’s never been anybody like Justin. 🙏🏻.”

Fans of Nash, Cary, and Sixpence None the Richer flocked to the post’s comments section to express grief, send their condolences, and share their memories of the popular bassist with each other.

Fans Mourn ‘Gem of a Human’ Justin Cary

Getty Leigh Nash.

The comments section of Leigh Nash’s post announcing Justin Cary’s passing is full of lovely messages from her followers.

One of those followers commented, “Will never forget seeing you guys for the first time and being in the first row right in front of Justin. He played like an absolute monster on that extended version of Ocean Sized Love. Rest in peace.”

Another person said, “So sorry to hear this sad news. He stepped in as a sub on a couple of OtR shows years ago. Always came across as an understated, quality person. Very prepared and quietly present. We are so sorry for your loss — always significant when music was made together over an extended chapter. Wishing peace to all who knew and loved him.”

Someone else wrote, “Oh Leigh. I’m so sorry. Love Justin. Such a kindhearted man. I’m thinking of y’all and sending you big love. You’ll be in my prayers. ❤️”

A complimentary individual said, “There are no words. My heart goes out to you all. He was a true gem of a human. So kind, generous, funny, talented… 💔 Sending love and support.”

One fan noted, “This is so heartbreaking. For fans and moreso for family and friends. Thoughts and love to everyone 💜.”

Meanwhile, one Sixpence None the Richer fan simply said, “I’m so sorry, Leigh. Justin was the best. ❤️”

Finally, a particularly sad fan said, “Rest in Peace Justin, my heart is broken.My deepest condolences Leigh, sending much love from México for Justin’s family and the Sixpence band 🙏🏻❤️🥹.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to all of Justin Cary’s friends and loved ones. May he rest in eternal peace.

Sixpence None the Richer’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.